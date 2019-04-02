Bachelor Couple Who Ran off Together Still Dating, Went to Pride

Last September, Vietnam's iteration of The Bachelor made international headlines when a female contestant halted a rose ceremony to profess her love for another female contestant.

"I went into this competition to find love and I’ve found that love for myself," said a teary-eyed Minh Thu to the bachelor. "But it isn’t with you. It’s with someone else..."

She turned around to face Truc Nhu and Thu asked Nhu to return her rose and come home with her instead. The dramatic moment got even more tense when the bachelor chased Nhu backstage and convinced her to return to the competition.

But the gay agenda is powerful! Two episodes after Thu left, Nhu asked to leave the show because "she already found what she was looking for and it’s waiting for her at home." Just like that, she and Thu began dating.

Remember the Vietnamese woman on The Bachelor who confessed her love to another contestant? THEY'RE TOGETHER NOW. Truc Nhu stayed on to figure out her feelings and make sure it wasn't a fleeting thing, and then asked to leave the show because "I've found what I'm looking for" pic.twitter.com/D2EyrO0m56 — Misha Panarin, Tyrant of Orazca (@panarin_misha) October 12, 2018

Six months later, fans are still following the couple's relationship and an update on their status recently went viral again.

"Do y'all remember those girls on the bachelorette Vietnam who quit the competition because they fell in love with each other?" asks the tweet with over 27,000 likes. "I just found their Instagram and they're still together! It's so cute!!!!"

omgggg vous vous rappelez les bachelorettes vietnamiennes qui ont quitté l'aventure psk elles étaient tombé amoureuse l'une de l'autre ? jviens de trouver leurs insta elles sont tjrs ensemble c trop chou pic.twitter.com/E2AlByYZEv — Enjoy Your Lie (@whltenights) March 30, 2019

The two share photos of themselves on their Instagram accounts and even shared a vlog of themselves at Hanoi Pride! Check them out below!

omfg here they are at Hanoi Pride!!!!! pic.twitter.com/3OsgZ7pj9A — bree korra and asami fell in love (@avatarskorra_) April 1, 2019

A power couple! We love love!!