#TV

Bachelor Couple Who Ran off Together Still Dating, Went to Pride

bachelor-pride.jpg

We love love!!

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
April 02 2019 6:58 PM EDT

Last September, Vietnam's iteration of The Bachelor made international headlines when a female contestant halted a rose ceremony to profess her love for another female contestant

"I went into this competition to find love and I’ve found that love for myself," said a teary-eyed Minh Thu to the bachelor. "But it isn’t with you. It’s with someone else..."

She turned around to face Truc Nhu and Thu asked Nhu to return her rose and come home with her instead. The dramatic moment got even more tense when the bachelor chased Nhu backstage and convinced her to return to the competition. 

But the gay agenda is powerful! Two episodes after Thu left, Nhu asked to leave the show because "she already found what she was looking for and it’s waiting for her at home." Just like that, she and Thu began dating

Six months later, fans are still following the couple's relationship and an update on their status recently went viral again.

"Do y'all remember those girls on the bachelorette Vietnam who quit the competition because they fell in love with each other?" asks the tweet with over 27,000 likes. "I just found their Instagram and they're still together! It's so cute!!!!"

The two share photos of themselves on their Instagram accounts and even shared a vlog of themselves at Hanoi Pride! Check them out below!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Có một nỗi nhớ vừa ghé qua đây @kattkool_11

A post shared by Hoàng Minh Thư (@thudoll_0211) on

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chỉ là nhân dịp đầu năm nên gặp nhau . Chúc sức khỏe cưng #trucnhuminhthu #robo #bupbe

A post shared by Nguyen Vu Truc Nhu (@kattkool_11) on

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We're not normal #minhthutrucnhu @thudoll_0211

A post shared by Nguyen Vu Truc Nhu (@kattkool_11) on

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sao cứ chọc người ta khóc xong ròi mới thương @kattkool_11

A post shared by Hoàng Minh Thư (@thudoll_0211) on

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hoàng Minh Thư (@thudoll_0211) on

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Valentina #trucnhuminhthu #xuongxabongthanhxuan #dalat

A post shared by Nguyen Vu Truc Nhu (@kattkool_11) on

 

A power couple! We love love!!

Tags: #TV, #Entertainment, #Love, #Dating, #Women, #Viral

From our Sponsors

READER COMMENTS ()

    Latest News