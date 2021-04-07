JoJo Siwa Comes Out as Pansexual

Dancing sensation JoJo Siwa opened up about her sexuality on the cover of People Magazine.

Earlier this year, the internet personality and former Dance Moms star came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a series of social media posts.

At the time, Siwa didn't know how she identified. "I always believed that my person was just going to be my person," she said. "And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!"

"I still don't know what I am," she told People, maintaining that while she figures it out, it's not as much of a priority as enjoying time with her girlfriend, who she revealed shortly after coming out. "I have this joke," Siwa said. "Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual."

If she had to pick one label, for now, the 17-year-old believes pansexual fits her best.

"I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool. I like queer," she said. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

When it comes to her queerness, Siwa says she's "known since I was little" but knew it was a risk to share it with the world because "I have a lot that could have gone away because of my love life."

After coming out in January, Siwa scrolled through thousands of negative comments and says they affected her so much that she struggled to sleep for three days.

These days, though, she's found peace.

"I don’t want people to watch my videos or buy my merchandise if they aren’t going to support not only me but the LGBTQ community," said Siwa. "For the first time, personally, I am like, whoa, happiness. I am so proud to be me."