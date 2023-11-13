Here's What You Missed At The Last Must-See Festival Of The Year

Another iconic EDC weekend has come to an end.

Electric Daisy Carnival, known as the world’s largest dance music festival, brought hundreds of thousands of tourists and attendees to downtown Orlando for a magical three days.

Between epic outfits, heart-pumping rides, and classic endless memories made, patrons also got to enjoy unbelievable sets from headliners like Gryffin, Kaskade, The Chainsmokers, FISHER, Anabel Englund, and so many more.

With its signature motto PLUR (Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect), people from all walks of life came together to celebrate life, love, art, and music underneath the electric sky (with a little bit of rain here and there) in Florida.

EDC is liberating and memorable for so many reasons, as every attendee has the opportunity to be their authentic self while spreading love and positivity at every corner of the festival.



One of the very first things I saw when I stepped foot onto the grounds this year was a man propose to his boyfriend, which had the whole corner of the festival cheering and applauding the unforgettable moment.

Add on new friendships made, plenty of hugs, and tons of head banging, all of the ravers were able to escape reality thanks to Insomniac Events.

Tickets for next year's festival will go on sale any minute, so the plans for 2024 are about to begin! Keep up to date on the latest EDC Orlando news by visiting the official website here.