Hudson Williams says he and Connor Storrie broke the ice while wearing nothing but a sock

What happens when you put a sapphic reality TV star together with one of the leads of Heated Rivalry? Pure chaos.
Hudson Williams, who stars as gay hockey player Shane Hollander in the breakout hit show, went on the SHUT UP EVAN podcast last week, but it was the follow-up episode released today that went in a wild direction.
After starting off the episode by talking about his favorite directors and which performances have inspired him, Williams was blown away when host Evan Ross Katz played questions from stars like Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps, and Gracie Abrams.
But it was a question from Traitors star Gabby Windey that led to a hilarious and revealing response from Williams.
Windey started off by explaining that a merkin is a “pussy toupee” before launching into her questions about how the stars of Heated Rivalry dealt with their poles while filming, “What’s your process in these nude scenes of tapping it back, securing your dingaling? Do you get a merkin? Do you get to choose what kind of hair it has?”
“I do the whole show in a pussy toupee,” Williams responded. “They’re always like, ‘Why are you changing colors? Why does it have a weave? You know, I’m going bold down there, and people don’t see it, but I’m like representing different cultures. It’s kind of insensitive, it’s kind of like racy, we’re on the line, but it informs my character.”
Williams admitted that he didn’t actually wear a merkin on set, but instead used a “cock sock,” which he described as a “ballet slipper meets a Crown Royal bag. You kind of go balls in first.”
Williams said that he and co-star Connor Storrie, who plays his rival and eventual lover, Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry, tried on their intimacy garments for the first time with director Jacob Tierney and intimacy coordinator Chala Hunter to break the ice.
“Connor and I broke the ice by trying this on in front of each other with Jacob and Chala, and they’re like, ‘You don’t have to show us, you just can try it on for yourselves,” he said. “But Connor came out first, because I went in and I was like, ‘This thing won’t work, this is broken, no way,’ and then he came out and was like ‘It works,’ and was just going around showing us the whole thing.”
Apparently, Storrie discovered you have to “squat” to get everything to fit inside. “You have to dip in, get the balls first, if you even need to try one on. Get the balls really pulled in there and then shove the schwanz down,” Williams explained to Katz, using the German slang word penis.
“Cinch, tie, and then tuck in and don’t try to pull it off because god your stomach will hurt,” Williams said. “If you have male genitalia and you try and pull that thing off, f*cking hell.”
The 24-year-old actor also revealed that he shaved down there because “our pubes were out, I saw pubes in a couple shots,” but also said that he doesn’t like “anyone going hairless, I like something that doesn’t look prepubescent” and joked that a hairless penis can look like a “naked mole rat” without hair.
He also said he doesn’t like “treasure trails unless it’s like really low or you have hair everywhere” before explaining that good hygiene also means trimming the hair on your butt, “even if you’re not participating in anal sex.”
“You just want to clean that shoot,” Williams said.
“Do you know why I know how I know you’re a good actor?” Katz asked. “10 or 15 minutes ago, you were near tears taking in Michelle Williams’ feedback about the greatness of your performance, and then you’ve switched into this so effortlessly.”
Williams joked, “Both mean as much to me.”