Everything we know about Gabby Windey's upcoming 'raunchy' thriller set in an all-girls' school

It’s been great to see the way queer media has gotten so popular in recent months with Heated Rivalry becoming a cultural phenomenon, but we’re still lacking in sapphic shows.
That’s where queer creator Quinn Shephard and Netflix’s upcoming series The Body come in!
While the streaming giant has yet to release details about how explicitly queer the characters are going to be in this raunchy teen psychodrama,” people on social media have already heralded it as the next sapphic drama.
But what we do know is that there are going to be famous queer women behind and in front of the camera — including sapphic queen and The Traitors star Gabby Windey — and that it will be campy and focused on girlhood.
“I’ve always been interested in the idea of girlhood as a religious experience. This story is definitely my way of putting a playful spin on all the nightmares of my own teenage-dom,” Shephard told Tudum when the show was announced last year. “Tonally, I would describe the show as gritty camp. It’s a raunchy teen psychodrama with a dash of Catholic horror.”
What is Netflix’s The Body about?
The eight-episode series is created by Shephard, the writer-director of Emmy-nominated (lesbian) mystery Under the Bridge, and follows a dance team at an all-girls Catholic high school.
“After a dance-team initiation goes wrong, a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town,” the official synopsis reads.
The body is “a love letter to all the ’90s and Y2K teen movies and erotic thrillers,” which Shephard loved growing up and also features religious and historical references throughout. “I was also a teen with an embarrassingly intense fixation on The Crucible and the Salem witch trials,” she said. “It’s been very interesting to revisit that with the shading of our current political climate!”
Who is starring in 'The Body'?
The Bachelorette and The Traitors star Gabby Windey, who is married to comedian Robby Hoffman in real life, will be playing the dance team’s coach, Coach Miller.
The series also stars a long list of up and comers, including, Kristina Bogic (Playing Gracie Darling), Sara Boustany (Hello, Beautiful), Geena Meszaros (The Order), Nnamdi Asomugha (The Knife), Louisa Krause (King Kelly), Shirley Chen (Slanted), Jackson Kelly (The Pitt), and Sofia Wylie (The Map that Leads to You).
How queer is 'The Body' going to be?
It’s unclear which characters, if any, are going to be explicitly queer, but both people behind and in front for he camera definitely are. Windey starring alone is enough reason for lesbians everywhere to tune in.
Plus, Shephard is acting as the showrunner, writer, and director of the series, and her last project, Under the Bridge, featured queer actor Lily Gladstone as a queer cop in a relationship with Riley Keough's Rebecca.
Quinn has also said that she was inspired by Carrie, Jennifer’s Body, Heavenly Creatures, and Mean Girls. And it’s set in an all-girls Catholic school. At this point, it would be shocking if it wasn’t extremely sapphic.
When will 'The Body' be released?
Netflix hasn’t revealed a release date yet, but it will probably premiere toward the end of 2026.