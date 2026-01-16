Everything we know about Gabby Windey's upcoming 'raunchy' thriller set in an all-girls' school

Keep scrolling to see what we can’t wait to watch in 2026.

All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.

The Traitors (Season 4) - Jan 8 The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money. Where to watch: Peacock

Industry (Season 4) - Jan 11 At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top. Where to watch: HBO

The Night Manager (Season 2) - Jan 11 Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then one night a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva). On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late. Where to watch: Prime Video

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy - Jan 15 This thrilling new chapter follows a fresh class of cadets as they train under the watchful, demanding eyes of Starfleet’s finest. Together, they’ll face the highs and lows of academy life: forging unbreakable friendships, clashing in explosive rivalries, experiencing first loves, and stepping into their destiny as the next generation of Starfleet officers. When a mysterious new enemy threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself, these cadets must rise to the challenge or risk losing everything they’ve just begun to fight for. Where to watch: Paramount+

The Beauty — FX, January 21 When international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways, FBI Agents “Cooper Madsen” (Evan Peters) and “Jordan Bennett” (Rebecca Hall) uncover a conspiracy that threatens the future of humanity. The investigation leads them directly into the crosshairs of “The Corporation” (Ashton Kutcher), who will stop at nothing to protect his trillion-dollar empire. Where to watch: FX

Shrinking (Season 3) - Jan 28 Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. Where to watch: Apple TV+

Bridgerton (Season 4, Part 1) - Jan 29 The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball. Where to watch: Netflix

The ‘Burbs - Feb. 8 Set in present-day suburbia, The ‘Burbs follows a young couple returning to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood. Where to watch: Peacock

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 2) - Feb. 27 Based on the Monsterverse from Legendary, this dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives. Where to watch: Apple TV+

One Piece (Season 2) - March 10 Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, One Piece, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies. Where to watch: Netflix

Scarpetta (Prime Video), March 11 Jamie Lee Curtis and Nicole Kidman in 'Scarpetta' Prime Video Scarpetta brings Patricia Cornwell's iconic literary character to life in a gripping series starring Nicole Kidman as “Dr. Kay Scarpetta.” With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn't also her undoing. Set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation, the series delves beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators, creating a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs. Where to watch: Prime Video

The Comeback (Season 3) - March, TBA Lisa Kudrow in 'The Comeback' Erin Simkin/HBO 20 years after the first season debuted in 2005, and 10 years after season two, HBO has announced the original comedy series The Comeback, from Michael Patrick King (“And Just Like That…”) and Lisa Kudrow, will return again for a third and final season. Where to watch: HBO Max

The Boys (Season 5) - April 8 It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp.” Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen. Where to watch: Prime Video

Interview With the Vampire (Season 3) - April, TBA No official logline has been released but it will follow Lestat the Vampire’s continuing story following the events of season 2. Where to watch: AMC+

Euphoria (Season 3) - April, TBA Zendaya in 'Euphoria' HBO Five years have passed for the former students of East Highland High, and life for them has undergone serious changes. Where to watch: HBO Max

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale - Late 2026 Follows Buffy Summers as she trains a new vampire slayer to fight the forces of evil. Where to watch: Hulu

For All Mankind (Season 5) - TBA Jodi Balfour in 'For All Mankind' Apple TV+ No logline has been released, but season 5 will reportedly explore tensions between the US and USSR and an Earth vs. Mars conflict. Where to watch: Apple TV+

Good Omens (Season 3) - TBA David Tennant and Michael Sheen in 'Good Omens' Prime Video Aziraphale and Crowley team up to prevent the Apocalypse one last time. Where to watch: Prime Video

Hacks (Season 5) - TBA Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in 'Hacks' HBO No official logline has been released, but it will likely follow Deborah’s return to the States. Where to watch: HBO Max

Half Man - TBA Jamie Bell and Richard Gadd in 'Half Man' HBO Half Man follows estranged “brothers” Niall (Jamie Bell) and Ruben (Richard Gadd).When Niall's estranged “brother” Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. Spanning almost 40 years from the 1980s to the present day, Mitchell Robertson and Stuart Campbell portray Niall (Robertson) and Ruben (Campbell) in their younger years, in a series that explores the highs and lows of Ruben and Niall’s relationship, from meeting them as troubled teenagers to witnessing their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. The series will capture the wild energy of a changing city – a changing world, even – and plumb the depths of what it means to be a man. Where to watch: HBO Max

House of the Dragon (Season 4) - Summer 2026 Emma D’Arcy in 'House of the Dragon' HBO No official logline has been released, but it will likely depict the escalating tensions in the Targaryan civil war. Where to watch: HBO Max

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story - Fall 2026 Ella Beatty and Lizzie Borden Lev Radin/Shutterstock; Public Domain Ella Beatty, Rebecca Hall, and Vicky Krieps are set to star in this retelling of the story of Lizzie Borden, as part of Ryan Murphy’s Monster series. Where to watch: Netflix

Queer Eye (Season 10) - TBA Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Jeremiah Brent in 'Queer Eye' Netflix The Fab Five will return for one last round of unforgettable makeovers, this time spotlighting a group of Washingtonians. As experts in style, grooming, interior design, culture, and food and drink, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, and Antoni Porowski will once again work with a new group of heroes to “level up” their lives with compassion, care, and plenty of Hip Tips. Where to watch: Netflix

Ted Lasso (Season 4) - TBA Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso' Apple TV+ Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would. Where to watch: Apple TV+