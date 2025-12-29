Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams stripped down to almost nothing and the gays are thirsting

The stars of Heated Rivalry aren't done driving fans wild!

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.​

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.

Brianna Bryson/WireImage; Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerDecember 29 2025 / 2:13 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Heated Rivalry season one may be over, but the stars of the gay hockey romance series are far from done turning you on.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who play hockey rivals and eventual lovers Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander in the adaptation of Rachel Reid’s spicy book, may have been sans clothing a fair amount in the book, but now they’re showing off their smoking hot bodies in photoshoots.

Storrie stripped down to just a white bikini bottom bathing suit to pose on the beach in a photoshoot for Cultured magazine that had the gays drooling over his six-pack abs and Adonis belt.

And Williams stunned his fans with a new photoshoot for Numéro Netherlands, where he showed off his own abs and defined chest while shirtless and sporting different oversized coats.

Keep scrolling to see all of the sinfully hot photos the gays are going feral over!

connor storrieheated rivalryhudson williamsphotosphotoshootthirst trap

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

The Long Game book cover and Shane and Ilya in Heated Rivalry.
Yahoo Feed

'Heated Rivalry' season 2: every steamy & romantic moment from the book we can't wait to see

Will comes out on 'Stranger Things'
TV

Will came out in 'Stranger Things,' but did we like it?

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.​
Celebrities

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams stripped down to almost nothing and the gays are thirsting

Chappell Roan attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater | Publicity portrait of French actress Brigitte Bardot, 1963
Celebrities

Chappell Roan apologizes for praising late Brigitte Bardot: 'very disappointing'

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC