Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams stripped down to almost nothing and the gays are thirsting

Heated Rivalry season one may be over, but the stars of the gay hockey romance series are far from done turning you on.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who play hockey rivals and eventual lovers Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander in the adaptation of Rachel Reid’s spicy book, may have been sans clothing a fair amount in the book, but now they’re showing off their smoking hot bodies in photoshoots.

Storrie stripped down to just a white bikini bottom bathing suit to pose on the beach in a photoshoot for Cultured magazine that had the gays drooling over his six-pack abs and Adonis belt.

And Williams stunned his fans with a new photoshoot for Numéro Netherlands, where he showed off his own abs and defined chest while shirtless and sporting different oversized coats.

