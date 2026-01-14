Since the day Heated Rivalry premiered, fans have been commenting on star Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie’s impressive physiques, and let’s be honest, it was mostly focused on their hockey butts.



Fans of the show have been trying to figure out the workout routines that the two actors used to get those muscles, and now Williams is finally sharing what exercises he does.

In a new video from Men’s Health, Williams broke down his workout routine, which includes dumbbell flies, lying dumbbell curls, Bulgarian split squats, seated cable rows, tricep extensions, lateral raises, and dragon flags.

Williams said that director Jacob Teirney told him he didn’t need to be wall-to-wall muscle when they started filming the first season, but when he got a peek at the other actors, he knew he had to up his game.

“I don’t know, I’ve seen these other guys, and they look like underwear models, and then as soon as I saw Connor Storrie, I just decided to not eat carbs and try to get as big as possible,” he said.