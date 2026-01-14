Since the day Heated Rivalry premiered, fans have been commenting on star Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie’s impressive physiques, and let’s be honest, it was mostly focused on their hockey butts.
Fans of the show have been trying to figure out the workout routines that the two actors used to get those muscles, and now Williams is finally sharing what exercises he does.
In a new video from Men’s Health, Williams broke down his workout routine, which includes dumbbell flies, lying dumbbell curls, Bulgarian split squats, seated cable rows, tricep extensions, lateral raises, and dragon flags.
Williams said that director Jacob Teirney told him he didn’t need to be wall-to-wall muscle when they started filming the first season, but when he got a peek at the other actors, he knew he had to up his game.
“I don’t know, I’ve seen these other guys, and they look like underwear models, and then as soon as I saw Connor Storrie, I just decided to not eat carbs and try to get as big as possible,” he said.
For season 2 — which will likely start filming this coming summer — Williams said he wants to put on 10 lbs of muscle so he can get “bigger, juicier, thicker.”
Instead of breaking things up into arm day and day, Williams always does a full body workout so he can make sure he hits all the muscle groups, and aims for spending 45 minutes to an hour in the gym.
In the sweaty workout video, Williams is shown doing a hypertrophic-focused workout, and because he is incapable of not speaking in double entrendres, he said he’d be “doing things that will rip me and tear me better than Heated Rivalry ever did.”
Williams also couldn’t stop complimenting Storrie's now infamous butt. “I’m ok talking about my butt, but poor Connor Storrie, who has the fattest butt I’ve ever seen on a man, I’m sure just wants to stop talking about his beautiful cheeks,” he explained. “I want to get as big as he was in the first season because I think that guy is just going to eat so much protein he’s going to ascend and he’s going to show up looking like Olympia, Mr. Olympia.”
Fans have not only been laser-focused on Storrie’s peach, but there have been whole TikTok videos and social media posts devoted to the stretch marks on Williams’s own butt. “I’m happy for my dimples and my ass stretch marks," he said of the attention they’ve garnered. "I like them."