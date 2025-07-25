Pedro Pascal videos are going viral again — and it sure does feel like a smear campaign

"So he voted against everything you are?? AND you're okay with that?" @ravetravelretreat added.

"'We were in love'… you sure about that sis? When someone loves you, they honor and respect who you are, your experiences and will fight for your right to exist. His politics say otherwise. Just tell us the D was good, that’s more believable." @kanyaac129 said.

Cox's followers and fans quickly responded. Many felt betrayed that Cox would form such a long relationship with someone who voted for and supported a transphobic , racist, fascist president and works for an institution that has targeted Black and trans people for over a hundred years.

Cox's one-woman show opens July 28 at City Winery in New York City. She teased that she would be talking about her former relationships, including with a man who was 22 years younger than her. "We were madly in love. I did not develop any of his politics. I still have my own," she said.

Cox followed up with an over 50-minute Instagram Live session, where she opened up further about the relationship, her reasons for being in it, and the criticisms she was receiving from fans.

In the video, Cox acknowledged that "the children are gagging" about the relationship, and she didn't expect the reaction to be so extreme.

She explained that she met her ex-boyfriend on Tinder, and when they started dating, she didn't know his political views or his profession, but fell in love with him as a person.

"He has a beautiful soul and has really beautiful qualities," she said. When his beliefs came out, Cox felt a strong connection and was "attempting to see his humanity beyond" his politics.

She also acknowledged that maybe she was being naive in the relationship.

"I fell in love with someone who voted for a fascist regime... But he was complicated, and he fell in love with me. And neither of us expected that to happen," she said.

Still, despite him voting for a party that wants to eliminate people like Cox from public life, it was the best relationship she ever had, and the irony of that was "shocking."

Cox said she felt like people in the comments were dehumanizing those who have different political beliefs, and she doesn't believe that is the way forward.

"Dehumanizing anyone is not consistent with my values. Fascism is not consistent with my values. I am an anti-fascist. I never adapted any of my exes' politics. I always challenged him with love and empathy… often corrected him with facts, and I wanted to see if it was possible to have a relationship with someone who had different political beliefs."

While Cox acknowledged that the MAGA movement dehumanizes people like her, she insisted her ex-boyfriend did not.

"This dude was dating me; he was in love with me. He didn't want to erase me," she said.

Cox added that "the good things about the relationship were so good that I was willing to work with the politics that I don't agree with."

Still, many fans said Cox was engaging in "fascist apologia" for saying that not everyone who voted for Trump or supports him is a fascist. They argued that you can see someone as a human without being their friend or romantic partner.

As the Republican party continued to escalate its attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants, people of color, and women, the relationship started to strain.

Cox said the two of them broke up in March 2024, and as the election got closer, it "became more difficult to be magnanimous with him." Then, when some of his implicit racial biases "came out" towards the end of the relationship, "that was the end."

She added that she doesn't "think I'd be able to be in a relationship with him this year."

Cox said that she knows people won't understand, and she is still processing the relationship, but she doesn't regret leaning into love.