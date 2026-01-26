Heated Rivalry star Sophie Nélisse's workout rivals Hudson Williams' attempt to grow his peach

People have been obsessed with the muscular physiques of the men who star on Heated Rivalry and what workouts they did to achieve them (and with good reason!), but now one of their female costars has released her own workout routine that will likely have sapphics swooning.
Hudson Williams (Shane Hollander) and François Arnaud (Scott Hunter) have both made Men’s Health workout videos that the gays have been thirsting over, but now the actress who plays Rose Landry in the gay hockey romance series has released her own workout routine.
Sophie Nélisse posted a workout video that is making the rounds on X that shows off exactly how the fit actress got the physique that had lesbians on Instagram thirsting when she posted a bikini shot over the weekend.
The photo, which shows off her impressive peach, inspired comments like, “Girl I’m so sorry for my thoughts. I’m no better than a man,” and “she don’t need no booty double.”
The body may be tea, but how did she achieve it? In her workout video, Nélisse does barbell squats with a five-second hold, elevated barbell squats with a three-second hold, lying leg curls with a three-second hold, Good Morning squats, and leg extensions.
Now, we’re even more excited for the upcoming seasons of Heated Rivalry, Yellowjackets, and the movie Whistle!