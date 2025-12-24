Heated Rivalry stars read the filthiest fan tweets and their reactions are even hornier

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams told fans to get freakier, and they listened!
Williams, who plays Shane Hollander on the popular steamy gay hockey show, and his co-star Connor Storrie, who plays the Russian hockey star he falls for, sat down with Buzzfeed to read thirst tweets so dirty they would make anyone blush.
Well, anyone except Williams.
“Give them to me. Make them raunchy, make them feral, make them hungry,” Williams says.
The Buzzfeed episode starts off tame, before dropping the actors into the deep end of the pool when they get a question about Shane being an Omega.
After the Buzzfeed producer explains the Omegaverse and heats to them — don’t worry, if you’re in the dark on this one too, we’ve already explained the entire fan fiction subgenre for you — Williams said that during the bathroom scene on episode 2 he wanted to be like “a little hungry coyote” that just “wanted to hump and he was in heat, and just wanted to whimper away.”
Storrie and Williams both agree that Shane would be an Omega and Ilya would be an Alpha before Williams says that his character looks like he’s “just happy to be under the alpha, getting railed like the omega, you know, I’ve never seen myself happier,” in a photo of Shane staring up at Ilya while they’re having sex.
When they read a thirst tweet that says “Shane’s ass never gets the spotlight it deserves because he’s constantly standing next to the mayor of bubble butt city,” Williams once again takes things to their horniest conclusion.
“I gained 9 pounds of clappable material so later on there is more meat for Ilya to rock, and he does, and I’m proud to be double cheeked up on whatever day of the week that was and prone and boned,” he says.
Storrie looks surprised by the things coming out of Williams’ mouth — though he should probably be used it by now — before concluding, “We should all just sit with that for a minute.”
When they read a tweet that talks about Shane calling Ilya “Rozy” during sex, Williams sees just how far he can push things on air, “I’m pretty sure I say ‘Roz.’ I think I ‘Roz’ and then whimper and come in my little pants? Can we say that on Buzzfeed? Whatever.”
And then continues, “While I’m jizzing and splizzing all over myself I’m pretty sure I say Roz and then cut myself off.”
Another fan admits in a tweet that their “dentist would be asking who destroyed my throat” if they say Ilya in a towel, which Williams makes Williams start swearing in shock, before Storrie asks, “This is what this is doing to people? This story is drugs to these people.”
Williams may have been surprised by the dirty tweet, but it does’t deter him, “Don’t take them away from me, I’m reading every single one.”
If you were wondering how much media training these young actors have gotten before being catapulted to instant stardom, next Storrie asks about the meaning of “bussy.”
Stories wonders out loud: “Do you think bussy is boy pussy or butt pussy?”
Then, when he asks Williams if the fans are finally freaky enough for him, Williams makes it clear he’d like things to get even hornier. “We have a gif on Sunset Boulevard of us in the shower on, if that gif’s not Shane’s hole by the end of the week, even if they green light season 2, guess who’s not coming back,” he announces.
Storrie tries to bring thing back to the heart of the show asking, ”where’s the love?” but Williams isn’t having it. “What about this back getting broken, what about some kitchen sex. Let’s bring some props in. I’m going to crawl out of there by season 2, f*cking broken and on a stretcher. We have a stretcher in season 1, but it’s for the wrong reason, next season it’s got to be Ilya f*cking ruining this shit.”
And Storrie blames the fans for this response, which, fair. “Ya’ll have infected Hudson’s brain,” he says.
While Storries says reading the thirst tweets has left him with his “blood is pumping right now and I’m confused,” Williams looked disappointed and said it “could have been hornier.”
If history is any indication, the fans are more than ready to step up to the plate…or you know, some kind of hockey reference.
Watch the full video below.