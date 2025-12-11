Heated Rivalry has captured everyone’s attention with the intense yearning, palpable chemistry, hot gay sex scenes, and, of course, the stars’ amazing hockey butts.

The show follows hockey stars Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams), who are fierce rivals on the ice, but behind closed doors, they engage in a years-long secret affair.

Between a particular shower scene that shows off Ilya’s impressive glutes and a shot of Shane crawling across the bed to Ilya and arching his back to the heavens, fans have had two things on their minds: 1. This may be the hottest show on TV, and 2. How can I get a butt like that?

Storrie’s peach and William’s back arch have repeatedly broken the internet since the show premiered last month, and now everyone wants mouth-watering glutes like their fave gay hockey players. Fans have even taken to social media to share the workout routines they’ve started doing to get their own hockey butts.

But if you really want to get as caked up as the stars of the show, you’re going to need expert help. That’s where gay Nike Trainer Cole Francum, who is also a coach at Session Training in New York City, comes in. So if you want a round ass that will, well, rival the stars of Heated Rivalry, follow this guide and thank us later!

Nutrition Crave Canada Francum tells PRIDE that your first step to getting a delicious peach is focusing on nutrition. Without eating enough protein, you’re going to have a hard time seeing any improvement in muscle growth — and forget about getting that shelf butt you're dreaming of. “To get size in those muscles, people need to make sure they’re eating enough to recover and give the body adequate nutrition to grow and repair the muscle tissue when working out (leading to larger glutes),” he says.” Francum recommends eating 0.7-1.0g of protein per pound of bodyweight, along with your carbs, fats, and fiber, to help you build and maintain muscle mass.

Results Ok, so you want that hockey butt, but how long will it actually take if you work out consistently? Everyone wants instant results these days, but Francum says that following his workout routine and nutrition advice should lead to results in about two months. “Newcomers or beginners will usually see results in the first 6-8 weeks of working out 3+ times per week, probably all the way through the first year of strength training,” he says. “After that, more advanced people will see smaller incremental changes over time which is where measuring performance and other data come into play.”

Reps In general, every exercise should be 6-12 reps with heavy loads (added weight), which pushes you close to muscular failure (where you only have 1-2 reps left in the tank). “When training, you’ll want to follow a hypertrophy-focused program, which concentrates on increasing muscle size,” he explains. The workout routine:

1. Hip Thrusts Crave Canda “Probably the best move at isolating and really building the glutes, you’ll want to find a bench or box to lean your mid-back and shoulders on along with some sort of weight for your hips,” he says. “Start with the feet tight side by side and the hips just off the ground. Tuck your hips underneath and press into the mid-sole + heel of your foot to drive the hips up to the ceiling. At the top, your knees should stack right over your ankles, and your eyes stay facing forward. Slowly lower back to the floor and repeat 6-12 reps. For an added challenge, hold at the top for 10 seconds after those reps.”

2. Back Squat “The ultimate leg builder. From under a barbell, feet open up shoulder-width and toes turn out slightly,” Francum describes. “The upper back and core tighten as the hips descend below the knees. Then, press the feet hard through the floor to stand up. The knees track over the second and third toes while you load up the glutes and quads. This is a key compound lift that will get you the most bang for your buck if you're crunched on time.”

3. Romanian Deadlift Crave Canada “Targeting the hamstrings and the glutes in the back of the leg, you can use a barbell, dumbbells or kettlebells for this exercise,” he recommends. “Start with the feet tight under the hips and the weight set up in front of the thighs. Take a micro-bend to your knees and push your hips back while keeping your chest puffed out to elongate your spine. You should feel a deep stretch in the high hamstrings + the meat of your glutes at the bottom of your hinge, and then press the feet through the floor to stand tall. The biggest focus is maintaining a longer leg with that small bend and an extended spine with core tension, so you load up the glutes and not just the lower back.”

4. Hamstring Curls “Building in that bottom shelf/lift of the glutes off the back thigh, hamstring curls can either be taken off a seated/lying machine, or they can be done off gliders, a med ball, TRX, or Rower,” he says. “For those non-machine options, start on your back and place your heels on top of your equipment really close to your hips. Press into your heels to extend the hips up and then slowly (3-5 seconds) extend your legs long. Try to keep the hips up and pull the heels back into your glutes. You should feel the back of your leg engage more and more the further your heels move away and be on fire as you pull in.”

5. Step-Ups Crave Canada “Grab a box that puts your knee above your hips. Drive through the heel with a fully extended leg at top to stand and then lower back to the floor,” Francum says. “If uncomfortable for the knee, substitute Bulgarian Split Squats with an elevated front foot. The higher leg adds more demand on the glutes, since they’re in a more lengthened position.”

6. Curtsy/Crossback Lunge “This will target the upper and outer glutes (glute medius) in addition to your quads,” he advise. “Start with the feet together and two dumbbells down by the legs. Step one foot diagonally back behind the front foot with the back knee kissing the floor behind the front foot’s ankle. Keep the weight in the front leg and the front knee in line with the center of your foot, and then drive through that front leg to stand up. Repeat on that one side before matching the reps on the second leg. For a bigger challenge, add a deficit by standing on a platform or large plate before stepping back and off.”