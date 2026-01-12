11 lesbian & sapphic sci-fi movies that are out of this world & where to watch them

There really is no such thing as too many lesbian and sapphic movies. We love the romantic period dramas, the comedies, the lesbian outlaw films and erotic thrillers, and even the spooky sapphic fare. So of course, we can’t get enough of lesbian sci-fi movies.
While there are certainly more of these films than, say, lesbian Westerns, we could still use a few more (Hollywood, if you’re listening, get on it). Thankfully, there are already more than a handful of unapologetically sapphic sci-fi films you can stream right now.
From virtual reality romances to extraterrestrial body horror to animated lesbian romps, this genre is keeping sapphic cinephiles well fed.
Lesbian Space PrincessLesbian Space PrincessCineverse
Who says sci-fi has to be serious? The genre is fun, cheeky, and so unapologetically sapphic in this Australian animated film. In it, Princess Saira embarks on a mission to save her ex after she is kidnapped by the “Straight White Maliens,” and intergalactic hijinks ensue.
Where to watch: Fandor
Liquid Sky
Vestron Video
This bizarre film has to be seen to be believed—but it should definitely be seen. In it, tiny heroin-seeking aliens land on Earth and become addicted to the endorphins released in the human brain during orgasm, which they suck out of a bisexual model’s (Anne Carlisle) sexual conquests’ brains.
Where to watch: YouTube
Born in Flames
Cinecom Pictures
Set in a near-future dystopian world, this lesbian feminist mockumentary tracks the rebellious uprising of lesbian radicals protesting a seemingly (but not really) progressive society that continues to marginalize them.
Where to watch: Criterion Channel
AnnihilationAnnihilationParamount Pictures
Annihilation blends sci-fi with body horror and follows a group of scientists entering a mysterious quarantine zone known as the Shimmer in search of a previous team that went missing inside. Among the group is a soft-butch soldier played by Gina Rodriguez, who steals the show. It also stars Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Natalie Portman—so, you know, lots of great reasons to watch.
Where to watch: Paramount+
Alien Resurrection
Is this the best film in the franchise? No, not even close. But it is definitely the lesbianest. Set in the far future, long after the events of Alien³, space pirates land on a distant science vessel where a clone of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver)—and lots of xenomorphs—await. Why is it on this list? Well, it also stars Winona Ryder, and the chemistry between her and Ripley is pure fire—and intentional.
Where to watch: Disney+
AniaraAniaraMagnolia Pictures
Fair warning: this one is bleak, but still excellent. This Swedish film follows a group of passengers setting course for Mars after Earth has been rendered uninhabitable. When the ship veers off course, it becomes increasingly clear that they will never make it to their destination, and the passengers begin reckoning—and then spiraling—over what that means for their futures. Why is it here? There’s a central lesbian love story, so just get those tissues ready.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
San Junipero
Netflix
While technically this is an episode of Black Mirror and not a movie, no list of lesbian sci-fi would be complete without the most romantic and tear-jerking (in a good way) example of the genre: San Junipero. In it, shy Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis) and the rebellious Kelly (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) meet and fall in love in a nightclub named San Junipero. Since this is a Black Mirror episode, it’s not so straightforward, and the tech plays a unique and heartstring-pulling role. So, buckle up!
Where to watch: Netflix
Hotel Reverie
Netflix
If San Junipero gets a spot on this list, of course Hotel Reverie does too. In this episode of Black Mirror, Brandy (Issa Rae) is an A-list actor who, using AI, is remaking a classic film—only to become trapped in it, where she meets and falls for Dorothy (Emma Corrin) before she can escape.
Where to watch: Netflix
Being John Malkovich
Focus Features
Wonderfully strange and delightfully sapphic, this surreal sci-fi comedy follows a puppeteer (John Cusack) who discovers a magical door that allows him to enter the mind and control the body of John Malkovich. Soon, he is joined by his wife Lotte (Cameron Diaz) and his work crush Maxine (Catherine Keener), and it just gets more complicated, weirder, and yes, gayer from there.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
V for VendettaV for Vendetta
Warner Bros.
Some movies just become more resonant with time, and V for Vendetta is one of them. The film is set in a dystopian future ruled by a fascist government, but fighting back is a masked vigilante—the titular V (Hugo Weaving). While we won’t spoil it, there is a pivotal lesbian love story at the core of the film.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Everything Everywhere All At OnceA24
Everything Everywhere All At Once is a hard movie to describe—if anything, the title says it all. At its core, it follows laundromat owner Evelyn Wang, who is facing an IRS audit, struggling in her marriage, and trying to connect with her lesbian daughter. Then everything explodes into a wildly interdimensional sci-fi ride. It’s weirder, wilder, cooler, and far more emotional than you could ever imagine.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video