Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz won gold, but the internet can't get over his caked-up booty

Listen, we get the obsession!

​Jordan Stolz.

Jordan Stolz reacts after competing in the Men's 500m during Day 8 of Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Speed Skating Stadium on February 14, 2026.

Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerFebruary 17 2026 / 1:34 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

American speed skater Jordan Stolz has already won two gold medals and set two Olympic records at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, but instead of just celebrating his victories, fans have become obsessed with just how caked up the sport has made him.

At his second Olympics, the 21-year-old athlete has taken home the gold for Team USA in both races he’s competed in so far and has the chance to win two more before the Games are over.

Stolz has also broken the 500-meter and 1,000-meter Olympic records, with American speed skating legend Apolo Anton Ohno cheering him on from the stands the whole time.

But fans on the internet aren’t gushing about Stolz’s record-breaking Olympics run, instead they are focused on one body part in particular that probably helped him score two gold medals: his butt.

While Heated Rivalry may have made people aware of how awe-inspiring hockey butts are, speed skating is apparently just as likely to create a truly mesmerizing peach.

From asking how “one man can be so caked up” to calling him “America’s ass” to commenting that they “understand why so many condoms were used” at the Olympic Village, there is no shortage of thirst posts on social media celebrating Stolz’s now-legendary booty.

Keep scrolling to see the funniest and horniest reactions to Jordan Stolz’s cake!

american speed skaterjordan stolzmilano cortinaolympicsolympics 2026reactionsteam usa

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

David Archuleta
Interviews

David Archuleta strips down & bares all in vulnerable new memoir

Taylor Lawrence
Sports

21 sexy pics of hunky Olympian Taylor Lawrence that will make you sweat

Another MAGA man attacks teen ICE protesters & gets a beat down instead
Culture

Another MAGA man attacks teen ICE protesters & gets a beat down instead

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC