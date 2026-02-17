Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz won gold, but the internet can't get over his caked-up booty

American speed skater Jordan Stolz has already won two gold medals and set two Olympic records at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, but instead of just celebrating his victories, fans have become obsessed with just how caked up the sport has made him.

At his second Olympics, the 21-year-old athlete has taken home the gold for Team USA in both races he’s competed in so far and has the chance to win two more before the Games are over.

Stolz has also broken the 500-meter and 1,000-meter Olympic records, with American speed skating legend Apolo Anton Ohno cheering him on from the stands the whole time.