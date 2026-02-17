Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz won gold, but the internet can't get over his caked-up booty

American speed skater Jordan Stolz has already won two gold medals and set two Olympic records at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, but instead of just celebrating his victories, fans have become obsessed with just how caked up the sport has made him.
At his second Olympics, the 21-year-old athlete has taken home the gold for Team USA in both races he’s competed in so far and has the chance to win two more before the Games are over.
Stolz has also broken the 500-meter and 1,000-meter Olympic records, with American speed skating legend Apolo Anton Ohno cheering him on from the stands the whole time.
But fans on the internet aren’t gushing about Stolz’s record-breaking Olympics run, instead they are focused on one body part in particular that probably helped him score two gold medals: his butt.
While Heated Rivalry may have made people aware of how awe-inspiring hockey butts are, speed skating is apparently just as likely to create a truly mesmerizing peach.
From asking how “one man can be so caked up” to calling him “America’s ass” to commenting that they “understand why so many condoms were used” at the Olympic Village, there is no shortage of thirst posts on social media celebrating Stolz’s now-legendary booty.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest and horniest reactions to Jordan Stolz’s cake!