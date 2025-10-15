Halloween is just around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to get a little spooky by binge-watching horror movies. But why content yourself with basic hetero slashers or erotic horror full of straight couples, when there are truly terrifying — and sexy! — lesbian scary movies out there?
There is grotesque body horror, erotic vampires, and fun slashers, all with lesbian main characters to get you in the mood for the best — and gayest — holiday of the year.
So with that in mind, here are nine lesbian horror movies that are sure to send a shiver down your spine!
Jennifer’s Body
Jennifer’s Body
20th Century Fox
Critically panned when it was first released, queer horror fans have known this was a cinematic gem since the day it premiered in theaters in 2009. Directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody, Jennifer’s Body acted as a queer awakening for both the audience and main characters. It follows Needy (Amanda Seyfried) and her popular friend Jennifer (Megan Fox), who is transformed into a man-devouring succubus, and although it was mistakenly marketed to horny straight men who were hoping to see scantily-clad Megan Fox, the sexual tension between Jennifer and Needy is definitely for the sapphics.
Where to watch: Tubi
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Bodies Bodies Bodies
A24
This mystery slasher movie follows Bee (Maria Bakalova), a working-class lesbian who gets stuck with a group of rich 20-somethings — including her girlfriend, played by Amandla Stenberg — at a remote mansion during a hurricane. The movie is full of blood, hilarious Gen Z-specific jokes, and also stars Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson, and Lee Pace.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Fear Street trilogy
Fear Street
Netflix
Ok, so technically this is three movies, but the Fear Street trilogy is not only incredibly fun and full of nostalgic horror vibes, but it also has a sweet lesbian romance at the heart of it. Based on the R.L. Stine book series of the same name, the films are set in three different decades — 1994, 1978, and 1666 — and follow teenagers who work to break the curse that has been plaguing their town for hundreds of years.
Where to watch: Netflix
Thelma
Thelma
Motlys
Thelma is a heartbreaking and poignant horror film about a sheltered young college student who discovers that she has powers that materialize when she feels turned on by a female student she begins falling for. It’s about sexual repression, conservative Christian beliefs, and intense loneliness.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime
Daughters of Darkness
Daughters of Darkness
Showking Films
This sapphic vampire story is a ‘70s erotic horror gem that follows two newlyweds as they stop at a posh French hotel only to meet a beautiful and mysterious woman who hasn’t aged at all in the 40 years she has been living there. It’s a gothic horror movie and psychological drama, full of eroticism with sapphic undertones.
Where to watch it: Tubi
Huesera: The Bone Woman
Huesera: The Bone Woman
XYZ Films
In Huesera: The Bone Woman, main character Valeria has all of the outward appearances of a successful heteronormative life, including a husband and a baby on the way, too bad she’s miserable. Her maternal ambivalence seemingly creates a demonic creature who haunts her throughout the film and she only find escape from her nightmarish life in the arms of her secret lover Octavia. Stunning, subversive, and very queer, this is a must watch.
Lyle
Lyle
Tacoma Films
Lyle is a lesbian millennial riff on Rosemary’s Baby that is as compelling as it is tense and unnerving. Directed by Stewart Thorndike and starring Now and Then’s Gaby Hoffman, this underrated horror film follows pregnant woman Leah (Hoffman) as she struggles with grief over the death of her toddler and begins to suspect her neighbors are in a satanic cult and conspiring against her.
Where to watch: Tubi
Saint Maud
Saint Maud
A24
Before she was catapulted to fame with Love Lies Bleeding, Rose Glass directed the poignant, emotionally devastating, and dread-inducing Saint Maud. It’s an exploration of trauma, mental illness, religious extremism, and loneliness, and follows Rose, a young nurse, who goes to take care of a retired dancer whom she quickly becomes obsessed with. Watch for the sapphic longing that is everywhere in this film, stay so you can finally find out what a Godgasm is.
Where to watch: Prime Video
The Perfection
The Perfection
Netflix
Starring Allison Williams and Logan Browning, this is probably one of the most bonkers horror film you’ll ever see. The Perfection is deliberately shocking, full of gory body horror, and incredibly sexy. Willams and Browning play young musicians who are instantly drawn to each other but their love story takes a dramatic and terrifying turn into the bizarre before an ultimate stand off with Steven Weber that will leave you gobsmacked.
Where to watch: Netflix