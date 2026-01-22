12 moments from the Masters of the Universe trailer that prove it’s for the gays

At long last, the trailer for Masters of the Universe is here! For months, we’ve been catching glimpses of its star Nicholas Galitzine pumping up for his role as Prince Adam of Eternia—leaked set pics of him busting out of a pink button-up, or teasing photos that showed off his beef-caked physique in shadowbeef-caked physique in shadow.
Today, we finally got our best eyeful yet in a trailer that tracks his journey from corporate America to a leather-clad Power Sword-wielder. And two things are very clear: he has the power, and we—the gays, gals, and theys—will be seated.
For those who didn’t grow up with the He-Man series, the film follows Galitzine’s exiled Prince Adam, who longs to return to his home planet and discovers the Sword of Power. The blade transforms him into a godlike being known as He-Man and grants him the strength to protect his family alongside a group of powerful allies, all while battling the armies of Skeletor (Jared Leto).
The film also stars Morena Baccarin, Idris Elba, Alison Brie, Kristin Wiig, Camila Mendes, and Sasheer Zamata.It’s a classic, and from the looks of this trailer, the new film is fully leaning into the camp, absurdity, action, and best of all, the sheer beefcakery of its lead hero. We’ve watched the trailer more times than we’d like to admit, but here are the moments that have us pumped for Masters of the Universe and prove it’s absolutely for the gays.
1. Hot geek alert
Nicholas Galitzine in 'Masters of the Universe'
Amazon MGM Studios
If there is anything hotter than a full-on hunk, it’s a hot guy who’s also a bit of a geek. Prince Adam and He-Man are the ultimate “find you a man who can do both” tea.
2. Pronouns here and accounted for
'Masters of the Universe'
Amazon MGM Studios
He/Him. He-Man. We see you.
3. Sasheer Zamata
Sasheer Zamata in 'Masters of the Universe'
Amazon MGM Studios
This queer goddess will always get a nod. Here, we see her as part of Adam’s corporate world. Hopefully, they find some way to bring her over to Eternia. Stowaway? Portal mishap? Whatever it takes to keep her on our screen.
4. That big himbo smile
Nicholas Galitzine in 'Masters of the Universe'
Amazon MGM Studios
And back to this bohunk. The crooked smile when he sees a big ol’ sword left us weak in the knees.
5. Handling a sword
Nicholas Galitzine in 'Masters of the Universe'
Amazon MGM Studios
Same goes for watching him get his hands on said sword. And really just… going for it.
6. The squad
The cast of 'Masters of the Universe'
Amazon MGM Studios
Why is this giving cosplay gays at Comic-Con? Not sure, but we mean it as the highest compliment.
7. The face card
Nicholas Galitzine in 'Masters of the Unviverse'
Amazon MGM Studios
Can we just take a moment to appreciate this face card? Truly undeclinable.
8. He has the power!
He-Man holds the Power Sword
Amazon MGM Studios
Yes. Yes, he does.
9. Swirling and twirling in leather
He-Man fights in 'Masters of the Universe'
Amazon MGM Studios
Swirl, diva, swirl! Show off those leg gains.
10. Sorry, my brain just glitched
He-Man fights Skeletor in 'Masters of the Universe'
Amazon MGM Studios
Incomprehensiblegaynoises
11. Still glitching
He-Man fights Skeletor in 'Masters of the Universe'
Amazon MGM Studios
Continuedincomprehensiblegaynoises
12. This shot says it all
He-Man fights Skeletor in 'Masters of the Universe'
Amazon MGM Studios
This is exactly what we’re here for: a muscle-bound himbo in an epic smackdown with a mean ol wizard. From all accounts, this movie understands the assignment of adapting a beloved childhood cartoon that is famously queer-coded. It’s camp, it’s over the top, and He-Man is about to be a gay awakening for a new generation.
Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5. Check out the teaser trailer below.