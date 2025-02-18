Top 10 'He-Man' characters ranked by how LGBTQ-coded they are

Our childhoods were so gay!
Filmmation
While you were busy staring at Nicholas Galitzine’s bulging muscles as he gets ready to play He-Man in the upcoming live-action movie (no judgement, we were too!), Jon Xue Zhang was cast as Ram-Man and it got us thinking: Which He-Ma characters are the gayest?
Not only will Galatzine and his giant muscles be in the film, but the entire cast is stacked. Out star Sasheer Zamata (Suzie) is set to star alongside Camila Mendes (Teela), Jared Leto (Skeletor), Idris Elba (Duncan/Man-at-Arms), Morena Baccarin (The Sorceress), James Purefoy (King Randor), Alison Brie (Evil-Lyn), Charlotte Riley (Queen Marlena), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Malcolm/Fisto), Sam C. Wilson (Trap Jaw), Hafthor Bjornsson (Goat Man) and Kojo Attah (Tri-Klops).
Masters of the Universe is based on the ‘80s cartoon that might not have been textually gay but was HEAVILY queer-coded. From the unrequited love story between Skeletor and He-Man to the design of the muscular crop-top wearing heroes and villains to the names of characters (Ram-Man and Fisto? C’mon!), the show was super gay.
Masters of the Universe is set to land in theaters on Jun 5, 2026.
Editors note: This is all in good fun, no one is outting your childhood faves. So don't @ us!
10. Man-E-Faces
Man-E-Faces has the power to change his face from a man to a robot or a monster. Seems like a talent that would come in handy when you’ve been on the apps a little too long and need to change things up!
9. Man-At-Arms
Man-At-Arms wears crop-top armor and fur briefs, has a ‘70s porn ‘stache, and likes to take long trips with Prince Adam. So, basically, he’s gay with a capital G.
8. Ram-Man
Ram-Man is a gender non-conforming king who wears a skirt and is a human battering ram, meaning he spends his days ramming other men in the, well, just use your imagination...
7. Prince Adam
He-Man is Prince Adam’s alter and it’s frequently suggested that He-Man living a double life is a metaphor for being a closeted gay man. Plus, the guy loves to wear pink and has a “close” relationship with Man-At-Arms. Listen, Prince Adam is clearly on the DL.
6. He-Man
He-Man is the twunkiest of twunks! He loves to show off his abs, has close relationships with other men, and turns away from two women being intimate. Gaaaaaay!
5. Leech
Leech is a He-Man villain with the power to suck the life out of people. And the action figure that they used to sell of the character called him the “Evil monster of power suction.” So basically he was the 1980s throat goat.
4. Skeletor
Skeletor is so clearly a queen. He’s dramatic, can read someone for filth, and lusts after He-Man (even if he’ll never admit it). Sometimes Jennifer Coolidge is right and the gays are evil!
3. Beast Man
Beast Man is Skeletor’s lackey who he constantly verbally abuses. He’s also covered in fur, wears bondage gear, and has a whip. What we’re saying is that he’s clearly a bear who tops from the bottom!
2. Fisto
I'm really not sure we need anything beyond his name for this one. I mean, Fisto? Plus, he offered to give He-Man a hand. They knew what they were doing!
1. Plunder the Spoiler
In the episode “Quest for He-Man,” a rabbit-headed villain name Plunder the Spoiler on the planet Trannis (we’re heavily side-eyeing these names), who compliments He-Man as a “powerful-looking brute” and offers to make “great use of his muscles.” And if that wasn’t gay enough for you, He-Man leaves by flying off straddling Plunder’s rocket. Hot.