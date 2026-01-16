Skip to content
7 sexiest lesbian vampire movies ever made & where to stream them

These steamy sapphic sanguines gave us plenty to chew on.

Rachel Shatto
January 16 2026
When it comes to sapphic creatures of the night, nothing beats the sex appeal of the lesbian vampire. They are sensual, beautiful, ethereal, and toxic as hell. So of course we love them.

There is also a cinematic history of sapphic sanguines seducing women, disposing of men, and generally breaking out of their gendered social confines one bloody bite at a time.

The ’60s and ’70s were the true heyday of erotic lesbian vampire cinema, and while there are a few modern entries in the subgenre, we could use many, many more. So Hollywood, if you’re listening, bring back the erotic lesbian vampire!

While we wait, here are seven oh-so-sexy sapphic vampires for you to sink your teeth into right now.

The Hunger

The Hunger is a modern queer classic, and with good reason. Not only is it sexy and queer, it’s just so cool. The film opens with Miriam Blaylock (Catherine Deneuve) and her lover John (David Bowie) stalking their prey while Bauhaus’ “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” blares. But this is all interrupted by John’s sudden, rapid-onset aging, leaving Miriam on the hunt for a new lover. Enter Sarah Roberts, a sleep and aging expert, and it doesn’t take long for the sparks to start flying and the gauzy love scene to kick off.

Where to watch: Tubi

Blood and Roses

Bisexual vampire fans need to know about this French and Italian (yes, it was shot in both languages) erotic horror film. Like many on this list, Blood and Roses is an adaptation of the 1872 book Carmilla by Irish writer Sheridan Le Fanu, but in this version, the action takes place at a European estate in the 1960s. The film centers on a young, beautiful woman named Carmilla (Annette Stroyberg) who is torn between her longing for both her friend Georgia (Elsa Martinelli) and her fiancé, Leopoldo. But when she becomes possessed by the spirit of a vampire, she begins stalking her sapphic prey.

Where to watch: Plex

The Carmilla Movie

This film is actually a sequel to the Carmilla web series and sees its central lesbian couple, Carmilla (Natasha Negovanlis) and Laura (Elise Bauman), settled down and living a “normal” and sexy life together in Toronto—until Carmilla’s vampy past comes back to haunt them.

Where to watch: Tubi

Vampyros Lesbos

OK, now this is why we’re here! If the title alone weren’t enough to tip you off to the sexy lesbian shenanigans in this film, the Spanish filmmaker behind it is known for his work in exploitation and softcore films. The film centers around a highly sexual, pansexual vamp, Countess Nadine Carody (Soledad Miranda), who seduces and devours women who come to her remote island.

Where to watch: Plex

Daughter of Dracula

Another extremely steamy entry on this list, Daughter of Dracula centers around Luisa Karlstein (Britt Nichols), a young woman who learns from her dying mother that she comes from a line of vampires. When she vamps out, she begins targeting women for her very intimate bite (and more).

Where to watch: Tubi

Vampire Ecstasy

You have to give it up to this movie—it certainly makes good on what the title promises. The film centers on a trio of women summoned for a will reading by the baroness, Wanda (Nadia Henkowa). Once there, they’re drawn into a cult of vampire rites and orgies. Spicy, spicy.

Where to watch: Tubi

The Vampire Lovers

The gorgeous Ingrid Pitt stars as the swoonworthy vampiress Marcilla in this erotic Hammer Horror film. Set in the 1800s, it follows Marcilla (Pitt) as she seduces a young woman, Emma (Madeline Smith), whom she has fallen in love with—while vampire hunters close in.

Where to watch: Tubi

