'Drag Race' star Heidi N Closet's brutal Sherry Pie SHADE has us CACKLING

Drag Race star Heidi N Closet is going viral on X (formerly Twitter) for answering a question in the shadiest way possible, and we are gagging!
In a now-viral clip from a recent episode of Heidi and fellow Ru Girl Jaida Essence Hall's podcast Hall & Closet, Jada asked, "Heidi who do you think would have won season 12 if it wasn't me?"
"Sherry Pie," Heidi answered without skipping a beat before bursting into laughter. So shady!
"Now in this reality…" Jaida quips before Heidi interrupts her by laughing and saying, "In the reality that we live in."
Then, Jaida says, "That's shady," before starting to crack up.
Heidi's response is particularly shady because not only did Sherry Pie not take home the crown on Drag Race season 12 — Jaida won — she wasn't even in the running because she was disqualified amidst allegations that she catfished five men into sending her sexually suggestive and degrading videos under the pretense of casting.
Heidi also could have picked herself to answer Jaida's question since she won Miss Congeniality in season 12 and then went on to be fierce competition in All Stars 8 before quitting because of friction with her fellow queens.
Drag Race fans took the comments under the viral video clip to voice their opinion, with many agreeing that Sherry would have been a shoo-in if the horrific allegations had never come to light.
"She's not wrong, a producer was quoted at the time saying Sherry was a front runner for majority of the season and had made Top 4 but due to the scandal was disqualified," one person commented.
"Yeah, if the pie wasn't a predator then yes. They would've never crown Gigi no shade, Jaida was the only right alternative," another person wrote.
Other people pointed out that Heidi answered the question so quickly she must have had it in her back pocket this entire time. "LMFAOOOOOO she been WAITIN," someone commented.
In recent months, Sherry has been slowly reemerging into the public eye since her disqualification. In February, she appeared out of drag for an interview on the Tamron Hall Show before coming back to Instagram in April with a new drag look, PRIDE's sister publication Outreports.Then, on May 1, Sherry released a statement on Instagram, revealing that she has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD), writing in part, "When all the pain I had caused came to light in the public eye, of course it was met with outrage and disgust. I understand the response and I won't ever be able to go back in time to fix and mend things BUT I can and have owned my mistakes while learning & growing at the same time. I'm lucky to have had an amazing therapist and psychiatrist. Through the use of CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) and DBT (dialectical behavioral therapy) I have developed the tools I need to help manage my BPD in useful and constructive ways."
This video clip isn't the first time Heidi has voiced support for Sherry since the sexual misconduct allegations came to light. Last November, she was on Exposed with Joseph Shepherd and said that she didn't want to turn her back on Sherry, and she worried about her harming herself.
"She's always been kind to me," Heidi said. "So I was checking on her because I even though what she did was horrible, and I do stand with the victims, I don't want anyone to harm themselves. (…) The New York girls on our season, they were very much like, 'Throw her to the wolves. I don't want anything to do with her.' [And] I'm like, I get that that y'all don't want to be publicly with her, but y'all were up under her ass the whole time while we were filming. That was y'all's home girl, 'allegedly.' But now that she's done wrong, y'all just throw to the wolves. I get that y'all don't want to be with her, but as a person, as a human being, she is a human being."
Either way, Heidi's quick response was shady, but we expect nothing less from Drag Race girlies!