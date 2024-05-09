'Drag Race' star Heidi N Closet's brutal Sherry Pie SHADE has us CACKLING

Drag Race star Heidi N Closet is going viral on X (formerly Twitter) for answering a question in the shadiest way possible, and we are gagging!

In a now-viral clip from a recent episode of Heidi and fellow Ru Girl Jaida Essence Hall's podcast Hall & Closet, Jada asked, "Heidi who do you think would have won season 12 if it wasn't me?"

"Sherry Pie," Heidi answered without skipping a beat before bursting into laughter. So shady!

"Now in this reality…" Jaida quips before Heidi interrupts her by laughing and saying, "In the reality that we live in."

Then, Jaida says, "That's shady," before starting to crack up.

I just gasped in shock, Heidi didn’t even hesitate lmao😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8yACRKo4yQ — Blaze💚 (@BlazesAccount) May 8, 2024 Heidi's response is particularly shady because not only did Sherry Pie not take home the crown on Drag Race season 12 — Jaida won — she wasn't even in the running because she was disqualified amidst allegations that she catfished five men into sending her sexually suggestive and degrading videos under the pretense of casting. Heidi also could have picked herself to answer Jaida's question since she won Miss Congeniality in season 12 and then went on to be fierce competition in All Stars 8 before quitting because of friction with her fellow queens. Drag Race fans took the comments under the viral video clip to voice their opinion, with many agreeing that Sherry would have been a shoo-in if the horrific allegations had never come to light. "She's not wrong, a producer was quoted at the time saying Sherry was a front runner for majority of the season and had made Top 4 but due to the scandal was disqualified," one person commented. "Yeah, if the pie wasn't a predator then yes. They would've never crown Gigi no shade, Jaida was the only right alternative," another person wrote. Other people pointed out that Heidi answered the question so quickly she must have had it in her back pocket this entire time. "LMFAOOOOOO she been WAITIN," someone commented.

