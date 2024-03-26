Scroll To Top
Interviews

Killer Queens! Crystal Methyd is ready to SLAY 'All Stars' & Heidi N Closet killed her self-doubt

Heidi N Closet and Crystal Methyd
Courtesy of Tubi

PRIDE caught up with the stars of the new drag comedy horror movie Slay.

rickycornish

We're ready to party and play!

Crystal Methyd is the kooky clown that made it all the way to the top three on season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race and this queen has been slaying the game ever since.

It's been four years since Methyd entered the werkroom, but the queen is ready at another shot at the crown... so RuPaul better get on the phone quickly!

"For me, I definitely see myself going back. It's such a good opportunity to showcase my art. I didn't think I was going to win the first time, but then I got really close! So I want to make sure if I go back, I'm going to win. I definitely have a lot to show," Methyd tells PRIDE.

Until her eventual Drag Race return, Methyd recently teamed up with her season 12 sister Heidi N Closet and All Stars winner Trinity the Tuck on a hysterical new film Slay.

"We're officially scream queens! The movie was so much fun. I didn't even realize I wanted to be an actress until we were doing this," Methyd says.

Slay follows a group of queens as they accidentally travel to the wrong bar for a gig where a bunch of rednecks reside.

As if that weren't scary enough, a bunch of vampires appear out of nowhere and the drag queens and rednecks have to team up to fight off the demons.

"It's fun! You wouldn't expect these people that were feuding in the beginning... once their lives are at stake... all these things that we originally thought about each other we can't even focus on," Methyd shares. "They're coming for our necks!"

In typical drag fashion, the film is very campy and tongue-in-cheek, but offers an overall message of unity and that people have more things in common than differences.

Heidi N Closet comes from a very small town in North Carolina, so she understands the important of LGBTQ+ visibility and representation in movies such as these.

"Growing up, I was very much to myself. I didn't think I could do certain things. Being bullied for so many years, it really caused me to not feel like I was worth it or could do anything great with myself. I am standing here a fully living testament! You are worth it. You can be worth something. You just have to put yourself out there and work for it," Closet says.

Slay is streaming now for free on Tubi. To see the full interview with Heidi N Closet and Crystal Methyd, check out the video below.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

