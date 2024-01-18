26 Glamorous Pics From Dragcon UK 2024 & The 'Bring Back My Girls' Season 3 Panel

Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Mama Ru said "bring back my girls" and Dragcon UK 2024 said 'yaas queen!'
Over the weekend, London hosted over 180 RuGirls during Dragcon UK 2024. The weekend was full of gag-worthy mainstage events and meet-and-greets with the queens we love oh so much.
But that's not all, Ts Madison returned to the hosting chair for WOW Presents Plus’ Bring Back My Girls season 3 where she Ru-united casts from around the globe to spill the tea on their seasons and catch up with where they are now. This season featured spicy reunions from the girlies of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,Drag Race Germany, Drag Race España, Drag Race France, Drag Race Belgium, and Drag Race Italy.
Scroll through for a peek at the weekend's festivities and Bring Back My Girls event.
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images