Here's 5 top tips to flirting at Pride (even if you're shy)

Love is love!
Desizned / Shutterstock
Pride Month is in full effect and queer joy is in the air! 🌈
This year, it's more important than ever to show fervent Pride as LGBTQ+ rights continues to serve as a hot button political issue as the 2024 election looms.
With so many Pride festivals planned across the US this summer, there are ample opportunities to meet a new member of your chosen family, a potential partner, or other lovable people who identify as LGBTQ+.
Plus, Pride serves are the perfect time to shoot your shot and make a move on someone you've been eyeing at the exciting parade or all night at the club.
Scroll below to see the top five tips to flirting with your fellow queers this Pride season.
1. Make eye contact.
CarlosBarquero / Shutterstock
It all starts with a look.
Now of course, don't be looking all bug-eyed and crazy when trying to get the attention of someone you're attracted to. There's nothing more uncomfortable than knowing someone won't stop staring at you.
However, it's pretty magnetic when you lock eyes with someone and you feel a connection right away. If you haven't experienced this yet, don't fret! Everything happens at the right moment.
If you find yourself checking out someone and you feel the same energy being reciprocated, then you're off to a great start.
2. Smile!
Astarot / Shutterstock
This may seem obvious, but you want to give off a friendly and positive vibe when trying to flirt.
If you come across as cold or unapproachable, then people will pick up on that energy.
Loosen up! You're celebrating Pride after all, which is a super joyous occasion. When you radiate positivity, people will be drawn to you and will feel comfortable to approach you.
On the other hand, if you're hoping to approach someone, then it's much easier to entice someone when you bring a warm vibe to the initial meeting.
3. Make Your Move.
ProStockStudio / Shutterstock
A gentle tap on the shoulder. A friendly wave. A cute wink.
Now is the time to make a move. Show you're interested! Trust me, it feels amazing when someone makes the first move for you, but that's not how every spark begins. Someone has to shoot their shot end of the day!
Don't be nervous if you're approaching someone or making the first move. This is the hardest part for everyone because they're nervous of rejection, but you miss 100% of the opportunities you don't take.
Sure, many things could go wrong. Maybe you're not really connecting the way you'd thought. Maybe they're a little standoffish or too goofy for you, but at least you tried!
It takes a million failures before you find success, so keep trying. It makes the experience even more rewarding when you start to genuinely connect with someone.
4. Be Yourself.
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock
I know... another obvious one, but this one is the toughest for many people.
If you want to build a genuine connection with someone, then you have to be completely authentic.
Don't be that person who tries to be someone they're not. Don't try and be anything other than you. You're special just the way you are and there's nothing more attractive than someone who has no problem showing who they are, especially at Pride of all places!
If you're little awkward at times, that's okay! Nobody is perfect and everyone has uncomfortable experiences.
Here's a secret... every relationship has awkward moments. Instead of running from them, embrace them. It's all part of the ride.
5. Have Fun!
Serhiy Bondar / Shutterstock
Remember this tip above all else!
My best friend and I have this mantra that relationships shouldn't serve as a necessity in your life, but rather a bonus.
You don't need to go to Pride and make it your mission to find the love of your life. If anything, that shouldn't be a priority at all.
Pride is all about loving YOURSELF and celebrating your individuality, so that should be your top focus when attending any festivals this year.
So many loving and beautiful relationships start out of nowhere. It's best to be pleasantly surprised when flirty moments happen spontaneously at events like Pride.
If you're just going to Pride to try and find a partner the entire time, then you'll probably find yourself exhausted and robbed of having any real fun.
Slap on a cute outfit, put on your dancing shoes, and just let loose. Pride is all about self-love at the end of the day. Confidence is the key to everything in life, so be your own best friend and see if these tips grab the attention of any cuties around you!
Happy Pride! 🏳️🌈