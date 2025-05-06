29 women and enbys looking 'super fine' in suits on the Met Gala carpet

She's so super fine!
Rihanna
Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Rihanna made a splash on the carpet not just with her Marc Jacobs ensemble and Stephen Jones-designed hat, but with the reveal that she is pregnant!
Madonna
Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Madonna is always a classic and a sapphic fave and no wonder when she can rock a Tom Ford tux like this.
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Oscar-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell created this stunning patchwork suit for Chappell Roan.
Janelle Monáe and Issa Rae
Janelle Monáe and Issa Rae attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Janelle Monáe is another star who never disappoints on a red carpet, they rocked a custom Thom Browne two-piece look, and not to be outshone, Issa Rae hit the carpet in a tailored three-piece suit by British Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng.
Aimee Lou Wood
Aimee Lou Wood attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood rocked this eye-catching ensemble by Priya Ahluwalia.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra paired femme polka dots with a masc silhouette in this chic suit dress by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain.
Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Hunter Schafer is always a guaranteed serve! This time the actress sported a custom black-and-white multilayered suit by Prada.
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Alicia Keyes stomped that carpet in a red pinstripe suit by Moncler, in collaboration with Vogue editor Edward Enninful.
Ugbad Abdi
Ugbad Abdi attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
The influence of André Leon Talley is powerful in Ugbad Abdi's custom Michael Kors Collection ensemble.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Star Wars: The Acolyte starJodie Turner-Smith payed homage to Black equestrian Selika Lazevski, in her custom Burberry look.
Angel Reese
Angel Reese attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Happy birthday Angel Reese! The basketball super star hit the carpet on her birthday in this two-piece black dress by Thom Browne, worthy of a celebration all on its own.
Doechii
Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
This year may be Doechii's first-ever Met Gala, but it won't be her last! She kept it cute in a custom Louis Vuitton short suit designed by Pharrell Williams.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Tracee Ellis Ross rocked an eye-catching pink silk suit from Marc Jacobs.
Andra Day
Andra Day attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Speaking of eye-catching color, Andra Day stunned in a hot pink suit from designer Jerome Lamaar.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
No pants? No problem. Ok this ensemble designed by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton is more suit inspired, but on Sabrina Carpenter we'll allow it.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Lupita Nyong'o looked like a super fine superhero in this powder-blue Chanel suit.
Lisa
Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Lisa also rocked a suit, sans pants, from Louis Vuitton designed by Pharrell Williams. Trend alert!
Joey King
Joey King attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Joey King sparkled and shone in this green suit from Miu Miu.
Savannah James
Savannah James attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Is Savannah James technically wearing a suit? Ok fine it's gown by Hanifa, but its 50 percent suit and its fierce so we're counting it.
Jennie
Jennie attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
BLACKPINK singer Jennie strutted the carpet in a custom Chanel tuxedo gown.
Zendaya
Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
OK seriously can Zendaya save a little fabulocity for the rest of us? Once again she served pure, simple, fashion excellence in this custom white three-piece Louis Vuitton zoot suit designed by Pharrell Williams.
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Whoopi played with both gender and proportion in this custom, sequined Thom Browne tuxedo dress.
Kara Young
Kara Young attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Speaking of proportion, Broadway star Kara Young went for this exaggerated, sophisticated silhouette, and we're cheering.
Breanna Stewart
Breanna Stewart attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Breanna Stewart looked like a fashion all-star in this all-white tuxedo designed by Sergio Hudson.
Coco Jones
Coco Jones attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
The details! The details! Coco Jones was pure opulence in this custom Manish Malhotra ensemble.
Adrienne E. Adams
Adrienne E. Adams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
We may not know who designed Adrienne E. Adams' suit, but what we do know is that was a serve.
Ego Nwodim
Ego Nwodim attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Call it a peplum, call it a bustle, whatever you call it, Ego Nwodim did that in her custom Christopher John Rogers suit.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
We're gonna need a moment just to take this all in. The shoulders, the shoes, the details. Teyana Taylor cut quite a striking figure on the runway in her custom ensemble designed by Ruth E. Carter.