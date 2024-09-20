Scroll To Top
History

25 vintage photos that prove Pride was NEVER just about white cis gay men

25 vintage photos that prove Pride was NEVER just about white cis gay men

Gay rights demonstration Albany New York 1971 photographer Diana Davies The New York Public Library Manuscripts and Archives Division
(photo) Diana Davies, The New York Public Library, Manuscripts and Archives Division

Queer women, trans people, queer people of color, and disabled queer people have always been a part of this movement whether some people like it or not!

@politebotanist

Queer people are — and always have been — everywhere. Queer people come in every shape, size, color, religion, ability, and age.

In an interaction on X (formerly Twitter), one user had an excellent retort to an account that makes a lot of claims surrounding transgender inclusion in queer liberation movements. They're the same ones that we've seen repeated ad nauseam to try and delegitimize trans people: that being trans is new, it's a fad, and that there were no trans people around in the '60s/'70s/'80s/et cetera. But we've always been here, as made evident by the person who clapped back simply by posting slews of pictures from Pride's of years past featuring people other than cis, white gay men.

Pride would not exist as we know it today without trans people, and it has always been a diverse movement of diverse people. Whether some people like it or not, the queer liberation movement has always pushed forward thanks to solidarity between transsexuals, drag queens, fags, dykes, sissies, cross dressers, degenerates and all other oppressed peoples. No amount of posturing or respectability politics will change that. We're here, we always have been here, and we've got the photos to prove it.

For more queer archival footage, take a look at the New York Public Library's digital collection of LGBTQ history, the GLBT Historical Society, the Lesbian Herstory Archives.

From Your Site Articles
HistorySlideshowPride
bisexual historylesbian historylgbtq historypride historyqueer historyretro pridetrans historytransgender historyhistory
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio