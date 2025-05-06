15 wildest moments from the 2025 Met Gala that happened *off* the red carpet





Celebrities attend the Met Gala afterparties. The Hapa Blonde/GC Images; Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images; Aeon/GC Images The Met Gala is hands down one of the most star-studded and spectacular events of the year — especially when it comes to fashion. But while most eyes are usually on the red carpet arrivals (and with good reason), the excitement doesn't stop there. So now that you've undoubtedly already pored over all the 2025 looks, let's move on to some of the most memorable moments, hangouts, and styles off the red carpet.

1. This star-studded selfie Look at these ladies shine!

2. Janelle Monáe going bold for the after party Janelle Monae at the PUBLIC's Met Gala after party with Doechii and Janelle Monae held at the PUBLIC Hotel on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images If you thought Monáe couldn't top her look from the actual gala...

3. This gay AF Sydney Sweeney moment ... and she did!

4. Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii, AND Angel Reese review the Met Gala food Sitcom starring them when??

5. Bathroom selfie! Is it even a major celebrity event without one of these?

6. Sabrina Carpenter & Jenna Ortega looking like this "Taste" will never die.

7. ...and hitting the afterparties together! Okay, Carpenter. Lesbian boyfriend alert.

8. Doja Cat partying with Tyla Painting the town red, okay!

9. Chappell Roan looking like this She just keeps on winning.

10. Jennie Kim making her entrance The rain honestly just adds to the effect.

11. Tracee Ellis Ross & Natasha Lyonne partying it up Natasha Lyonne, Tracee Ellis Ross seen at the Met-Gala after party at the 'Jean's' in NoHo on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Photo by Aeon/GC Images And looking fabulous while doing so!

12. These cuties hanging out The gossip must have been fantastic.

13. A lil Euphoria reunion Will new episodes ever drop? At least we have them.

14. Whoever THIS diva was has us howling... Was it Doechii? That's the rumor!