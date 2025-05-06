Search form

Scroll To Top
Celebrities

15 wildest moments from the 2025 Met Gala that happened *off* the red carpet

15 wildest moments from the 2025 Met Gala that happened *off* the red carpet

Sabrina Carpenter & Jenna Ortega; Janelle Monáe; Tracee Ellis Ross & Natasha Lyonne
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images; Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images; Aeon/GC Images

Celebrities attend the Met Gala afterparties.

The arrivals may end, but the party keeps going.

rachelkiley


Sabrina Carpenter & Jenna Ortega; Janelle Mon\u00e1e; Tracee Ellis Ross & Natasha LyonneCelebrities attend the Met Gala afterparties.The Hapa Blonde/GC Images; Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images; Aeon/GC Images

The Met Gala is hands down one of the most star-studded and spectacular events of the year — especially when it comes to fashion. But while most eyes are usually on the red carpet arrivals (and with good reason), the excitement doesn't stop there. So now that you've undoubtedly already pored over all the 2025 looks, let's move on to some of the most memorable moments, hangouts, and styles off the red carpet.

1. This star-studded selfie

Look at these ladies shine!

2. Janelle Monáe going bold for the after party

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae at the PUBLIC's Met Gala after party with Doechii and Janelle Monae held at the PUBLIC Hotel on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

If you thought Monáe couldn't top her look from the actual gala...

3. This gay AF Sydney Sweeney moment

... and she did!

4. Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii, AND Angel Reese review the Met Gala food

Sitcom starring them when??

5. Bathroom selfie!

Is it even a major celebrity event without one of these?

6. Sabrina Carpenter & Jenna Ortega looking like this

"Taste" will never die.

7. ...and hitting the afterparties together!

Okay, Carpenter. Lesbian boyfriend alert.

8. Doja Cat partying with Tyla

Painting the town red, okay!

9. Chappell Roan looking like this

She just keeps on winning.

10. Jennie Kim making her entrance

The rain honestly just adds to the effect.

11. Tracee Ellis Ross & Natasha Lyonne partying it up

Tracee Ellis Ross and Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne, Tracee Ellis Ross seen at the Met-Gala after party at the 'Jean's' in NoHo on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Aeon/GC Images

And looking fabulous while doing so!

12. These cuties hanging out

The gossip must have been fantastic.

13. A lil Euphoria reunion

Will new episodes ever drop? At least we have them.

14. Whoever THIS diva was has us howling...

Was it Doechii? That's the rumor!

15. Just the cherry on top

We're watching respectfully.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainmentEvents
angel reesebebe rexhachappell roancharli xcxchristian sirianodarren crissdoechiidoja cathunter schaferjanelle monaejenna ortegajennie kimlordemadonnamegan thee stallionmet galamet gala 2025natasha lyonnesabrina carpenterstella mccartneysydney sweeneytracee ellis rosstylausherzendaya
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

51 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

51 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

18 old Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

bisexual male characters: TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

​35 TV shows with bisexual male characters & where to watch them​

Himbos we love: Jerry Frank, Ken, Jason Mendoza
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

31 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows we can't help but love

The 55 best queer animated shows ever & where to watch them
Geek
Badge
gallery

The 55 best queer animated shows ever & where to watch them

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio