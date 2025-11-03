Paulie Calafiore shows off his cake in sexy new jockstrap pics

From left: Cody Fern, Sydney Sweeney, Ncuti Gatwa, and Doja Cat. Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Karwai Tang/WireImage; Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Free the nipples! Actress Sydney Sweeney was busy making headlines this week, but instead of shaking things up with a controversial jeans commercial, she decided to show nip on the red carpet. Nipples are treated like a taboo part of the human body. For some, it's ok to show them off whenever they please, and for others, it’s a literal crime. But Sweeney isn’t the only star to break these societal norms. In recent years, celebrities — both queer and straight — have started to use their considerable platforms, and the red carpet, to show off their nipples regardless of their gender. From singers rocking sheer looks on the red carpet to actors showing off their nipples at film premieres, there is no shortage of hot famous people showing off their chest accessories. As Alice from The L Word would say, these celebs have “nipple confidence,” and we love that for them!

Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney Frazer Harrison/WireImage Sydney Sweeney freed her nipples at Variety’s Power of Women event on October 29. The controversial Euphoria star took off her blue jeans for the night to rock a completely see-through silver chainmail dress that draped over her chest.

Lil Nas X Lil Nas X VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Lil Nas X has made a name for himself wearing subversive clothing and showing skin on the red carpet, but it was at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 where he showed nip on the red carpet when he rocked leather pants, platform shoes, and a black jacket with nothing underneath.

Julia Fox Julia Fox MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images Julia Fox is the queen of “nipple confidence.” Her nipples have been front and center in countless looks both on and off the red carpet, but it was her daring ensemble at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party in 2025 that earned her a place in the Nip Hall of Fame. Celebs often wear more daring looks at the after party, but Fox stunned in a completely sheer number that only hid part of one nipple with long, wavy hair.

Cody Fern Cody Fern Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock Openly gay actor Cody Fern may be known for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace or playing the Antichrist in another Ryan Murphy joint, but we remember him best for showing nipple while wearing a sheer top on the red carpet of an American Horror Story: Apocalypse event in 2019.

Florence Pugh Florence Pugh Amy Sussman/Getty Images Gay fave Florence Pugh has never been one to shy away from an intentional nip slip. She showed off her figure wearing a sheer pink gown at the Valentino show in 2022, at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party in 2024, where she rocked a partially sheer Jean Paul Gaultier look, and again in a completely sheer lavender gown at the Fashion Week in 2024.

Doja Cat Doja Cat Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Queer singer Doja Cat stunned at the 2024 Met Gala when she showed up in a wet T-shirt dress that was a bold as it was revealing.

Charli XCX Charli XCX Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock Singer and LGBTQ+ ally Charli XCX is known for her daring fashion choices, along with her music that quickly became a gay fave when she skyrocketed to fame. But it was her 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party look that really garnered attention. The British singer sported a yellow floor-length, completely sheer gown.

Dua Lipa Dua Lipa DFre/Shutterstock Dua Lipa sported a silver crystal mesh gown by Bottega Veneta when she walked the pink carpet for the world premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. It really is a Barbie world!

Damiano David Damiano David John Shearer/WireImage Måneskin frontman Damiano David and his bisexual fiancée Dove Cameron rocked the 2024 Met Gala runway when the actress showed up in a floor-length gown with strategically placed flowers, and David showed off his pierced nipples in a sheer suit jacket with nothing on underneath.

Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Nonbinary singer and actor Janelle Monáe has been an advocate for desexualizing nipples for years. Not only did they rock a see-through wet T-shirt in their “Lipstick Lover” music video, but they wore a shirtless outfit to the PUBLIC's Met Gala after party in 2025 where their nipples were only covered by little anchors, and wore a sheer black gown to the Critics Choice Awards in 2023.

Jeremy Scott Jeremy Scott Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Jeremy Scott made headlines when he received the Creative of the Year award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, not for the incredible honor but for showing nip. Scott walked the red carpet and accepted the award wearing a Moschino one-shoulder, open nipple, pinstripe tuxedo.

Anitta Anitta Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Bisexual singer Anitta stunned on the red carpet when she wore a naked dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2024. The netted Fendi gown left nothing to the imagination.

Victoria Monét Victoria Monét Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock Bisexual singer-songwriter Victoria Monét was just one of many celebs who showed nip at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2024. The Grammy-winning star stunned on the red carpet in a sheer corseted gown with strategic seams.

Hari Nef Hari Nef Mike Coppola/Getty Images Trans actress Harry Nef managed to look ethereal in a sheer cream-colored gown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 while also looking like a badass with a bob haircut and visible nipple piercings.

Lily-Rose Depp Lily-Rose Depp Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for BAFTA Queer actress Lily-Rose Depp, who is currently dating 070 Shake, wore a sheer gown in the gothic horror film Nosferatu, but she took that look into the real world at the BAFTA Special Screening of the film when she wore a sheer dress.

Indya Moore Indya Moore Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Trans star Indya Moore has never been shy about showing off their nipples. Moore sported outfits a number of times on the red carpet that have made their nipples part of the look, but at the 2019 Time 100 Gala, they made a real splash in an avant-garde gown that put their nips front and center.

Halsey Halsey Mike Marsland/WireImage Queer singer Halsey showed nipple on the red carpet when they attended the amfAR Cannes Gala in 2023, rocking black leather opera gloves and a hot pink dress.