Paulie Calafiore shows off his cake in sexy new jockstrap pics

The handsome reality star stripped down for a steamy Halloween costume.

Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishNovember 03 2025 / 3:08 PM
If anyone loves a thirst trap, it's Paulie Calafiore.

The bisexual reality star loves to spice up the algorithm with his steamy photos that also work as the perfect promo for his spicy OnlyFans.

With so many slutty Halloween outfits taking over everyone's feeds over the weekend, Calafiore decided to take things up a notch by dressing up (or down) as a naked cowboy.

Click here to see the NSFW pics that sent social media into a frenzy and check out the hilarious feral comments below!

Paulie Calafiore rocks a jockstrap for Halloween.

