Scroll To Top
Entertainment

Colman Domingo is our first Black gay movie star, here are 10 performances you may have missed

Colman Domingo is our first Black gay movie star, here are 10 performances you may have missed

Coleman Domingo
Courtesy of Out Magazine, A24, AMC, Netflix

Sure you know him from Rustin, The Color Purple, and Euphoria. But did you know he was in a Transformers movie? Or that he was Batman?

rachiepants

Colman Domingo is our first Black gay movie star. The actor is not only taking over Hollywood but the cover of Out Magazine this month and with good reason, he’s not just blowing us (and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences) away with his stellar performances but he’s proven to have that special “it factor” that makes an actor a star.

Not only has he been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, and Critic’s Choice Award for his role as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, but his role in The Color Purple is earning him loads of praise, and his role as Ali in Euphoria earned him his first of what is likely to be many Emmys. He’s not just excelling in his field he’s blazing a trail that is long overdue, though to hear him tell it he's just a normal guy.

Colman Domingo on the cover of Out

“Catch me at home in my Carhartt coveralls going to Home Depot, getting some plants, and looking at power tools,” he told Out when describing an average day. “I’m in the garden, listening to some music in the afternoon — some jazz or something — waiting for my husband to come home from his class. Maybe I’ll light a fire. Maybe have some friends over. But I’m not out running, constantly just being fabulous.”

But he doesn't have to try to be fabulous, like all movie stars, he just is.

While he may be known for his performances in prestige dramas, he has done it throughout his career, and some of those performances may have passed you by. For instance, did you know he starred in a Transformers movie? Or a comedy sketch show? Or that he voiced the caped crusader himself?

Here are 10 of his performances you may have missed and how to correct that.

The Knick

The Knick

Courtesy of HBO

Domingo appeared as the recurring character Russell Davis in the second season of The Knick. The series was set in the early 1900s and followed a group of doctors working at the turn of the century.

Where to watch: Max

The Twilight Zone

The Twilight Zone

Courtesy of Freevee

Domingo appeared in season two of the iconic anthology series in the episode “Downtime”. Starring alongside Morena Baccarin and Tony Hale in an episode that sees the world going into a strange and sinister trance.

Where to watch: Freevee

Assassination Nation

Assassination Nation

Courtesy of Neon

Domingo takes on the role of Principal Turrell in this terrifying and timely story of online bullying turned mob mentality madness in this action thriller from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

Where to watch: On VOD

Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead

Courtesy of AMC

Domingo faces off with undead — and people who are sometimes bigger monsters — in this hit spinoff of The Walking Dead. He stars as Strand who starts as the villain but slowly develops into something far more complex.

Where to watch: Prime Video, AMC+

Zola

Zola

Courtesy of A24

Domingo gets to go full villain as X, a pimp and human trafficker in the A24 the headlines drama Zola. The role earned him a Spirt Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Where to watch: Tubi

Candyman (2022)

Candyman

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

In this sequel to the iconic Chicago set horror film of the same name, Domingo plays William Burke who runs the local laundromat and knows far more about the sinister and gruesome goings-on than he would like to admit.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers Rise of the Beasts

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Domingo lent his voice to one of the biggest — literally — Transformers in the franchise, Unicron. For those unfamiliar Unicron is more than just a massive, villainous, robot he is a kind of chaos god. Now that’s the kind of gravitas that is worthy of Domingo.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Paramount+

The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark

The Ridder

Courtesy of Spotify

Speaking of voice acting Domingo recently lent his velvety tones to the Spotify original podcast series The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark where he of course embodied Bruce Wayne aka Batman himself. In the series Batman and The Riddler find themselves shockingly on the same side when supervillains begin taking over Gotham City.

Where to listen: Spotify

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Courtesy of Netflix

Sure we are all rightly gagging over Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman’s performances in this biopic about the trailblazing blue singer Ma Rainey but Domingo, as usual, also turned out a stellar performance at the guitarist and trombone player Cutler.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Big Gay Sketch Show

The Big Gay sketch Show

Courtesy of Logo

Handsome, talented, and hilarious Domingo also has some stellar sketch comedy in his repertoire as well. Domingo starred alongside hilarious queer folks including Kate McKinnon, Julie Goldman, and Johnny McGovern.

Where to watch: Logo

EntertainmentTVMoviesCelebrities
moviesbatmancolman domingoma raineys black bottomnetflixout magazinetv
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio