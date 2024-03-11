Ariana Grande wants you to back off her ex-hubby amid cheating rumors

Ariana Grande probably wants to enjoy the fact that the fifth track on her most recent album, Eternal Sunshine, is already number one on iTunes.

However, fan’s interpretations of the song — namely that her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, cheated on her — have put a bit of a damper on her celebrations.

See on Instagram Throughout much of the album, Grande explores romantic themes and even re-imagines the Brandy and Monica anthem, “The Boy is Mine.” Despite people’s love for the album as a whole, the titular track is the one gaining the most traction online, as people think it’s Grande’s confession to her husband cheating. Lines like “I’ve never seen someone lie like you do, so much even you start to think it’s true,” “I showed you all my demons, all my lies, yet you played me like Atari,” and “Now it’s like I’m looking in the mirror, hope you feel all right when you’re in her” have fans wondering what really happened to cause the divorce. More importantly, Grande herself has been the one under the cheating speculation, as rumors started swirling months ago that she’d cheated on Gomez with her Wickedco-star Ethan Slater. For her part, Grande addressed the rumors on an Instagram story, asking “anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of the album” to stop, reminding them that it “is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage.”

Instagram (@arianagrande) She also noted that it was an entire misinterpretation of her intention behind the music, saying, “Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. “If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely.” You can hear Ariana Grande’s song below — and make sure to listen to her new album Eternal Sunshine!



