Gays are losing their minds over Ariana Grande's new bop 'yes, and?'

“Say that sh*t with your chest!”
Be your own f***ing best friend!
Pop princess and overall legend Ariana Grande is finally back! Although the queen has been very busy filming the Wicked movies and launching her beauty line the past few years, nothing gets the gays more excited than Grande dropping a catchy new bop.
The star's new single "yes, and?" has everyone in a chokehold as Grande addresses her haters head-on by expressing self-love despite many critics constantly commenting on her career, weight, and even what d*ck she rides.
"yes, and?" is heavenly influenced by the pop icons that influenced Grande over year the years. The new song samples the catchy beat in Madonna's hit "Vogue" and the accompanying music video is inspired by Paula Abdul's own music video for her single "Cold Hearted."
The internet was set on fire with everything Grande released in the last 24 hours, so we've compiled our favorite reactions below. Once you're done reading... stream "yes, and?" again because you know you want to.