Britney Spears shades Justin Timberlake: 'Will you go home crying to mom like last time?'

Britney Spears is doubling down on taking back her power and letting her fierce and fiery personality shine brighter than ever before.

You don’t have to be a fan of Spears to know about the conservatorship battle she’s experienced with her family. And you probably heard all about the headlines coming out of her explosive tell-all novel, The Woman In Me.

As to the latter, Spears recently posted an apology on her Instagram for some of the things she wrote about. A few days later, however, she deleted that post and swapped it out for a picture of a full moon illuminated through a basketball hoop captioned, “Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry!!!”

Now, speculation serves that the second posting was about her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. The since-deleted post included a video of him singing alongside Jimmy Fallon, which fueled speculation that the apology to “any of the people I genuinely care about” at least included him if it wasn’t directed straight at him.

Well, Timberlake mocked the initial apology during his January 31 performance at New York City’s Irving Plaza. Before performing his hit — and controversial — song “Cry Me A River,” which is widely acknowledged as being about Spears after their breakup, he introduced the song by saying, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolute f***ing nobody.”