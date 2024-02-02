Scroll To Top
Music

Britney Spears shades Justin Timberlake: 'Will you go home crying to mom like last time?'

Britney Spears shades Justin Timberlake: 'Will you go home crying to mom like last time?'

Britney Spears
Shutterstock

And just like that… it feels like 2002 all over again!

@andrewjstillman

Britney Spears is doubling down on taking back her power and letting her fierce and fiery personality shine brighter than ever before.

You don’t have to be a fan of Spears to know about the conservatorship battle she’s experienced with her family. And you probably heard all about the headlines coming out of her explosive tell-all novel, The Woman In Me.

As to the latter, Spears recently posted an apology on her Instagram for some of the things she wrote about. A few days later, however, she deleted that post and swapped it out for a picture of a full moon illuminated through a basketball hoop captioned, “Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry!!!”

Now, speculation serves that the second posting was about her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. The since-deleted post included a video of him singing alongside Jimmy Fallon, which fueled speculation that the apology to “any of the people I genuinely care about” at least included him if it wasn’t directed straight at him.

Well, Timberlake mocked the initial apology during his January 31 performance at New York City’s Irving Plaza. Before performing his hit — and controversial — song “Cry Me A River,” which is widely acknowledged as being about Spears after their breakup, he introduced the song by saying, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolute f***ing nobody.”

@breatheheavycom

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f---ing nobody," Justin Timberlake said during his set at Irving Plaza in New York City Wednesday night right before performing "Cry Me a River." You may recall a few days ago, Britney Spears posted (then deleted) an apology to Justin for some of the things she wrote in her book, 'The Woman In Me.' "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book," Britney wrote. "If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’ 🌹 It is soo good." #justintimberlake #britneyspears

The former power couple sparked conversation again because of Spears’ novel, where she made claims of enduring an abortion at his request and getting broken up with via text message before she shot a music video. When Timberlake released his most recent single, “Selfish,” fans of Spears banded together to put her 2011 song of the same name as number one on the charts.

Even though this definitely feels like 2002 all over again, we’re living for the drama. Spears has been a loose cannon ever since breaking free from her conservatorship, and love her or hate her, at least she’s finally able to tell it how it is.

From Your Site Articles
MusicEntertainmentCelebrities
justin timberlakethe woman in mecelebrity break upselfishinstagrambritney spearsBritney Spears
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio