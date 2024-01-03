Britney Spears says she is 'never' returning to the music industry

Oops... Britney Spears is done!

The pop princess is setting the record straight and letting the world know that she will never be returning to music.

Ever since her conservatorship came to an end and she released her record-breaking memoir The Woman in Me, Spears is now responding to rumors that she'll eventually make a music comeback.

In a new Instagram post, the pop icon cleared up the whispers by saying she "will never return to the music industry."

She also confirms that she's been a ghostwriter for other artists the past couple of years and she's written "over 20 songs for other people."

Check out Spears' full statement below.