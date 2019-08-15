Did You Know Robyn Originally Recorded This Britney Spears Classic?

The "Dancing On My Own" singer had a unique twist on one of Brit's biggest hits.

If you know Robyn by name, you're most likely a fan of her 2010 album Body Talk, where the dance-pop icon blessed the world with culture-shifting singles like "Dancing On My Own" and "Call Your Girlfriend."

But Robyn had a slightly different career trajectory before the masses in the United States understood her as an artist. She peaked at #7 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1997 with her single "Show Me Love," projecting an image as the generic pop/R&B girl-next-door. Robyn eventually realized that wasn't her vibe and escaped the chokehold the music industry had around her neck by creating her own label, Konichiwa Records. That girl-next-door vibe was later appropriated by artists like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and P!nk.

Well, it appears Robyn crossed paths with Spears again with the single "Piece of Me." A recently leaked demo of one of Spear's biggest radio hits boasts Robyn as the lead vocalist.

Pop culture blog OhNoTheyDidnt broke down the history behind the demo:

"Piece of Me was one of the final songs recorded for Blackout (2007). The song was written and produced by Bloodshy & Avant (Toxic) at the height of Britney's war with the paparazzi/media.



According to a 2008 B&A profile for "Cafe," Britney had an unspoken rule about recording songs about her personal life, since she rejected "Sweet Dreams My LA Ex" (which was a response to Justin Timber[lake]'s "Cry Me A River" eventually recorded by Rachel Stevens). The duo wrote the song with Klas Åhlund, on a day when Briney wasn't able to make it into the studio due to the paparazzi chaos surrounding her. Even though it broke all of the rules set by Britney, they sent it to her and she loved it! She eventually showed up to the studio and knew all of the words, which she learned in the car on the way over. It turns out, the demo that she "loved" was sung by Robyn, whose backing vocals are still heard on the final album mix of the song."

Legends supporting legends!

We can't help but wonder if Robyn had considered the track for Body Talk, but at least her vocals got to be a part of an iconic record from Ms. Spears.

Something to think about the next time you listen to "Piece of Me!"