Justin Timberlake is getting CLOWNED online after DWI arrest & we're CACKLING

Justin Timberlake got arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated earlier this week, and the internet's response has certainly been a sight to behold.

The former boy bander was pulled over a little after 12:30am on Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor, New York. According to the police, he was having trouble keeping his car in the correct lane, and blew through a stop sign. Despite his claims that he only had a single martini, the police report alleged that he "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests" and refused to take a chemical test.

While being charged with a DWI is no laughing matter, fans of the women Timberlake has seemingly wronged over the years — such as Britney Spears and Janet Jackson — are appreciating the fact that he no longer appears to be untouchable by scandal.

Of course, there were so many other flavors of tweets to go with this arrest. Let's check out some of the best!

Apparently the cop who pulled Timberlake over had no idea who he was.

...which only added to the amusement over how far he's fallen.

"This is going to ruin the tour" has instantly become an iconic line.

The incident brought out some A+ references.

And Brazil did the funniest thing.

Oh, have we mentioned how poorly this PSA about drinking responsibly aged?