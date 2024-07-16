Scroll To Top
Are horny girls saving pop music this summer?

Sabrina Carpenter Chappell Roan Charli xcx
Instagram @sabrinacarpenter @chappellroan @charli_xcx

The numbers don't lie and steamy songs are taking over the charts.

rickycornish

When pop needed them most, these girls came through!

This year has truly been a rollercoaster in the music industry as nearly every major artist has dropped a song or album with mixed reactions taking over social media.

Overall, gay music lovers have been fed as top artists like Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and many more have put out new records. However, they're not the typical bubblegum pop albums fans may have wanted or expected.

Our favorite pop girls decided to pivot with their latest projects by releasing songs that are bit slow, experimental, and cover many somber themes.

Once Pop Girl Spring wrapped up, it was time to party and none of the new music that carried fans through the colder months was going to get them ready to hit the clubs in the summertime.

Who saved the gays during this interesting time? The unlikely trio of The PowerPop Girls... Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Charli xcx.

It really all started with Coachella. Both Carpenter and Roan had breakthrough performances that gave fans everywhere hope that fun pop music is still very much alive.

You're truly hiding under a rock if you haven't heard Carpenter's smash hit "Espresso" throughout the summer. The singer debuted the new single at the iconic festival back in April and it hasn't left the top of the charts since.

The song is quite literally all about Carpenter keeping her man and his downstairs area up all night as she compares herself to caffeinated beverages like espresso and Mountain Dew in the catchy chorus. Slay!

Carpenter wasn't the only breakout star to perform at Coachella. Roan also had an unbelievable weekend that helped her quickly shoot to stardom overnight.

Following her successful run opening for Olivia Rodrigo on her Guts World Tour, the star performed viral sets at Chella, Governors Ball, and Boston Calling Music Festival that gained attention from people around the world.

She basically created a new YCMA dance for a younger generation with her addicting anthem "HOT TO GO!" and it's impossible to escape many of Roan's recent songs like "Good Luck Babe!" and "Red Wine Supernova."

As the title of "HOT TO GO!" suggests, Roan is basically telling her love interest that she's ready to have sex, go on dates, and get intimate in any and every way whenever her partner is down. Plus, the singer has publicly identified as lesbian, so she's really fighting for gay rights here.

Lastly, The PowerPop Girls wouldn't be a complete trio without our favorite baddie Charli xcx.

"Espresso" may serve as the banger of the summer, but no album has had the gays in such a chokehold like Charli's latest record BRAT.

Filled with chaotic bangers and EDM anthems to dance all night to, the singer has come quite a long way since her early hits like "Boom Clap," "Fancy," and "I Love It."

The secret to BRAT's success? The marketing... or lack thereof. With the album cover just displaying the title on a lime green background, the simple but effective strategy has taken over social media with countless memes popping up all over gay Twitter (or X or whatever).

Beyond her basic PR, Charli's new album is just straight up fun and messy. Each song is perfect for the club as the themes include partying, getting over drama, and simply knowing you're that b*tch.

The main takeaway from all of these girls is that everyone just wants to have a good time. It's summer after all! There's a lot of craziness happening in the world, so the gays are beyond grateful that these pop divas are keeping us dancing at a time we need it most.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

