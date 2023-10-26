Scroll To Top
25 Songs by Trans & Nonbinary Artists You Need on Your Playlist

These trans, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming musicians are a must-listen!

It doesn't have to be Transgender Awareness Week to celebrate trans, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming musicians!

While the music industry is still largely straight and cisgender, these artists are determined to leave their mark on the world no matter the odds to create some of the most beautiful, imaginative, and forward-thinking art out there. Our picks include pop stars Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who just secured the first #1 song in Hot 100 history by trans artists, alongside the late hyperpop innovator SOPHIE, indie singer-songwriters, bedroom pop stars, experimental concept artists, and so much more.

Take a gander through these 25 songs you need to add to your playlists right now!

1. Addison Grace - 'Pessimistic'

2. Eureka O'Hara - Big Mawma

3. Skylar Kergil - 'Tell Me A Story'

4. Left at London - 'Kudzu'

5. Ryan Cassata - 'If You Ever Leave Long Island'

6. Ethel Cain - 'American Teenager'

7. The Cliks - 'Oh Yeah'

Dua Saleh - 'daylight falls'

9. Shamir - 'Cisgender'

10. Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy'

11. Claud - 'Soft Spot'

12. SOPHIE - 'Immaterial'

13. Shea Diamond - 'I Am Her'

14. Cavetown - '1994'

15. Dorian Electra - 'Man To Man'

16. Ryan Cassata, Hello Noon, Clayton Bryant - 'WE MARCH (Stronger Together)'

17. Teddy Geiger - 'Sharkbait'

18. Shea Couleé - 'Let Go' 

19. G Flip, Lauren Sanderson - 'GAY 4 ME'

20. Arca - 'Prada'

21. Demi Lovato - 'Skin of My Teeth'

22. ANOHNI - 'Drone Bomb Me'

23. Janelle Monáe - 'PYNK'

24. Sir Babygirl - 'Cheerleader'

25. Kim Petras - 'Coconuts'

Taylor Henderson

Taylor Henderson is a PRIDE.com contributor. This proud Texas Bama studied Media Production/Studies and Sociology at The University of Texas at Austin, where he developed his passions for pop culture, writing, and videography. He's absolutely obsessed with Beyoncé, mangoes, and cheesy YA novels that allow him to vicariously experience the teen years he spent in the closet. He's also writing one! 

Andrew J. Stillman

