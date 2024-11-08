Scroll To Top
Lesbian country singer Brooke Eden and her wife just had a beautiful baby and he's the CUTEST

Country musician Brooke Eden and her wife Hilary Eden Hoover
Eden announced via Instagram that she and her wife, Hilary, are now the proud moms of a little boy named Beckham.

It's a boy!

Brooke Eden, an out and proud lesbian and country music artist, posted to Instagram yesterday morning announcing that she and her wife, Hilary Eden Hoover, had welcomed a baby boy into the world. Their son, Beckham Gene Eden Hoover, was born on November 2nd, and is shown with both his moms in a beautiful black and white photoshoot, sporting a bespoke "BECKHAM" hat.

The two have been very open about their pregnancy journey. Brooke announced back in May, also via Instagram, that the couple was expecting, with a picture of her on her knees kissing Hilary's baby bump with a caption reads, "Oh how loved you already are, little one 🥹 #wlw #twomoms #ivf'. As the couple are stood on a dock near a gorgeous waterfront, the sun sets behind them. It seriously looks straight out of a romcom.

Brooke, who was told when she came out that it would cost her her career, has found nothing but success the more she has shared her queerness with the world. Since coming out in 2021, she's made queer love and joy front and center in her music. Her 2023 EP Outlaw Love's title track is all about her and Hilary.

She told Taste of Countrywhy she felt compelled to speak out in this way. "My wife and I have this incredible love story, yet it doesn't matter to some people, [who think that] it should be outlawed," Brooke said. "I just felt it was time to speak up and speak out about it, tell the real story and what it's actually like to live in a world where, you know, love at all has to be looked at as a crime."

It's an incredibly hard time to be a queer person, and now a queer parent. We're sending all our love and support to Brooke, Hilary, and baby Beckham. Congratulations!

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

