Adult film star Austin Wolf arrested on charges of child pornography

Justin Heath Smith, known by his porn star name Austin Wolf, has been arrested on federal child pornography charges.

The popular adult film star is accused of sending and receiving "hundreds of video of child pornography," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

Wolf is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court later today on one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography.



Documents provided by the Southern District of New York claim that Wolf used the messaging app Telegram to share hundreds of videos with another person, who prosecutors say was an undercover FBI agent.



Federal authorities conducted a search in Wolf's Manhattan apartment back in April, where prosecutors said they found an SD card containing hundreds of child porn films.

The videos allegedly contained children as young as infants, with one depicting a 10-year-old child bound and raped by a man, prosecutors said.

Wolf could serve a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years. PRIDE has reached out to Wolf's representatives for comment.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 with free and confidential services. More resources are available here.

