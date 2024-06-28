Scroll To Top
News

Adult film star Austin Wolf arrested on charges of child pornography

Adult film star Austin Wolf arrested on charges of child pornography

Austin Wolf Arrested Child Pornography Gay Porn
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The popular adult entertainer was allegedly exchanging "hundreds of video of child pornography."

rickycornish

Justin Heath Smith, known by his porn star name Austin Wolf, has been arrested on federal child pornography charges.

The popular adult film star is accused of sending and receiving "hundreds of video of child pornography," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

Wolf is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court later today on one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography.

Documents provided by the Southern District of New York claim that Wolf used the messaging app Telegram to share hundreds of videos with another person, who prosecutors say was an undercover FBI agent.

Federal authorities conducted a search in Wolf's Manhattan apartment back in April, where prosecutors said they found an SD card containing hundreds of child porn films.

The videos allegedly contained children as young as infants, with one depicting a 10-year-old child bound and raped by a man, prosecutors said.

Wolf could serve a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years. PRIDE has reached out to Wolf's representatives for comment.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 with free and confidential services. More resources are available here.

NewsSexEntertainmentScandalLove&SexCelebrities
adult entertainmentaustin wolfbreaking newscelebritiesentertainmentpornpornstarscandalsnews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

52 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio