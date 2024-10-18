25 HILARIOUS reactions to Kamala Harris shutting down MAGA hecklers by ROASTING Trump's crowd size

That's gotta burn!
Not only has Vice President Kamala Harris won people over with her personality and policy positions, garnering her $1 billion in campaign contributions, but she has also become the queen of comebacks — and her latest target was Trump-supporting hecklers.
On Thursday, at a rally in La Crosse, Wis., Harris gave an impassioned speech about the importance of abortion rights, placing the blame e for the overturning Roe v. Wade squally on Trump's shoulder where it belongs. "We're not going to be gaslighted on this. We remember Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended," she said to uproarious applause and cheers.
That's when conservative hecklers started shouting at her from the audience, but Harris had the perfect comeback ready to go. "Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally," she said, causing her supporters to cheer even louder. "No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street." You know, the one down the street where people pass out from heat exhaustion, Trump forces you to listen to his impromptu DJ set and racist rhetoric, and his crowds are never as big as he likes to claim.
Considering how much Trump's ego is tied to the size of his…crowds, this was a perfect way to diss him. But the roast didn't stop there; the internet was more than happy to keep it going on x (formerly Twitter), where people commented, "Of clock them again, mother" and "I'M SORRY SHE ATE THAT" and made jokes like, "She better stop with this heat or she might reverse all the hard work we've been doing on climate change!"
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Kamala Harris cutting Trump down to size!