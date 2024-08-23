Austin Wolf's X account has officially been deactivated following arrest

It's been nearly two months since Justin Heath Smith, known by his porn star name Austin Wolf, was arrested for federal child pornography charges.

Since then, many adult entertainers have spoken out against the star and showed their disgust for his alleged crimes.

In fact, many people on social media have also reported his X (formerly Twitter) account and the popular site has now suspended his page for an unknown period of time.

At the time of this article's publication, Wolf's Instagram account is still up and running. However, his OnlyFans page has been deactivated and his studio scenes have been scrapped after he was dropped from Men.com as an exclusive model.

Wolf's preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for August 28, 2024. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years.