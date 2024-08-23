Scroll To Top
Austin Wolf's X account has officially been deactivated following arrest

Austin Wolf's X account has officially been deactivated following arrest

Austin Wolf Arrest X
Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

The famous adult entertainer is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

rickycornish

It's been nearly two months since Justin Heath Smith, known by his porn star name Austin Wolf, was arrested for federal child pornography charges.

Since then, many adult entertainers have spoken out against the star and showed their disgust for his alleged crimes.

In fact, many people on social media have also reported his X (formerly Twitter) account and the popular site has now suspended his page for an unknown period of time.

At the time of this article's publication, Wolf's Instagram account is still up and running. However, his OnlyFans page has been deactivated and his studio scenes have been scrapped after he was dropped from Men.com as an exclusive model.

Wolf's preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for August 28, 2024. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

