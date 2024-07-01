Justin Heath Smith, the 42-year-old adult content creator known as Austin Wolf, is being held in detention in Brooklyn after a judge ruled he was a danger to the public and a flight risk. Smith faces federal child pornography charges and has been accused of sending and receiving “hundreds of videos of child pornography,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York.

Court documents from the Southern District of New York allege that Wolf used the messaging app Telegram to share videos with another individual, who prosecutors say was an undercover FBI agent. A search conducted in April at Wolf’s Manhattan apartment uncovered an SD card containing hundreds of illegal videos, according to prosecutors. The videos reportedly depict minors, including prepubescent children and infants, in sexually explicit situations.

The latest on Austin Wolf’s arrest The Advocate contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, however a spokesperson declined to comment.

On Monday, attorney Thomas H. Andrykovitz, who represents Justin Smith / Austin Wolf, told The Advocate that his client is being held in terrible conditions. “The government’s press release contains nothing but unproven and untested allegations against a man that is presumed innocent. Justin is thankful for the incredible support he is receiving from his friends and supporters,” Andrykovitz said. “He is presently detained at [Metropolitan Detention Center]. It is well documented in judicial decision after judicial decision that the conditions of confinement at MDC are inhumane. Mr. Smith’s conditions are no different. The staff at MDC have already failed to provide him with his basic medications.” Benjamin O’Cone, a spokesperson from the Office of Public Affairs at the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP), confirmed to The Advocate that Smith is in federal custody at MDC but would not comment on Andrykovitz' specific allegations "for privacy, safety, and security reasons." O'Cone added that the federal prison system provides essential medical, dental, and mental health services to all inmates and has an administrative remedy program for addressing inmate concerns.

What's next for Austin Wolf's criminal case If convicted, Wolf faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years. Wolf made his initial appearance before a judge on Friday, June 28, who determined that detention was necessary due to the risk of flight and the potential danger he poses. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 29.

How the porn industry is responding to the news Wolf's arrest and the serious charges against him have sent shockwaves through the adult entertainment industry, where Wolf is well-known and has a substantial fan base. As the legal proceedings unfold, the community remains divided, with some expressing continued support and others grappling with the disturbing nature of the allegations. Here is how the members of his industry have responded to the news.