Everything we know about Austin Wolf's arrest, court date & what happens next

Austin Wolf
via instagram @austinwolfff

Plus, how the industry is responding the news.

cwnewser

Justin Heath Smith, the 42-year-old adult content creator known as Austin Wolf, is being held in detention in Brooklyn after a judge ruled he was a danger to the public and a flight risk. Smith faces federal child pornography charges and has been accused of sending and receiving “hundreds of videos of child pornography,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York.

Court documents from the Southern District of New York allege that Wolf used the messaging app Telegram to share videos with another individual, who prosecutors say was an undercover FBI agent. A search conducted in April at Wolf’s Manhattan apartment uncovered an SD card containing hundreds of illegal videos, according to prosecutors. The videos reportedly depict minors, including prepubescent children and infants, in sexually explicit situations.

The latest on Austin Wolf’s arrest

The Advocate contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, however a spokesperson declined to comment.

On Monday, attorney Thomas H. Andrykovitz, who represents Justin Smith / Austin Wolf, told The Advocate that his client is being held in terrible conditions.

“The government’s press release contains nothing but unproven and untested allegations against a man that is presumed innocent. Justin is thankful for the incredible support he is receiving from his friends and supporters,” Andrykovitz said. “He is presently detained at [Metropolitan Detention Center]. It is well documented in judicial decision after judicial decision that the conditions of confinement at MDC are inhumane. Mr. Smith’s conditions are no different. The staff at MDC have already failed to provide him with his basic medications.”

Benjamin O’Cone, a spokesperson from the Office of Public Affairs at the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP), confirmed to The Advocate that Smith is in federal custody at MDC but would not comment on Andrykovitz' specific allegations "for privacy, safety, and security reasons."

O'Cone added that the federal prison system provides essential medical, dental, and mental health services to all inmates and has an administrative remedy program for addressing inmate concerns.

What's next for Austin Wolf's criminal case

If convicted, Wolf faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Wolf made his initial appearance before a judge on Friday, June 28, who determined that detention was necessary due to the risk of flight and the potential danger he poses. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 29.

How the porn industry is responding to the news

Wolf's arrest and the serious charges against him have sent shockwaves through the adult entertainment industry, where Wolf is well-known and has a substantial fan base. As the legal proceedings unfold, the community remains divided, with some expressing continued support and others grappling with the disturbing nature of the allegations.

Here is how the members of his industry have responded to the news.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as we learn more.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 with free and confidential services. More resources are available here.


Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

