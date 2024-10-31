Scroll To Top
TV

Dan Benson fires back after former Wizards costar David Henrie shades him over OnlyFans

Dan Benson fires back after former 'Wizards' costar David Henrie shades him over OnlyFans

Dan Benson and David Henrie
Disney

The former Wizards of Waverly Place BFFs aren't doing so hot these days.

rachelkiley

Press surrounding the Wizards of Waverly Place revival is off to a rocky start thanks to an awkward back-and-forth between David Henrie and his former on-screen BFF.

"'Choose a recurring character who should guest star on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,'" Henrie read during a quiz segment of a recent interview with Buzzfeed.

There was a notable silence in the room before he looked up at the interview and added, "I can't believe you guys put one of these people on here."

The options provided included fan favorites, and made sense within the context of the show — Juliet van Heusen, Mason Greyback, Zeke Beakerman, Stevie Nichols, Gigi Hollingsworth, or Hugh Normous.

But it was Zeke — portrayed by Dan Benson over the course of the series — whose inclusion was getting the side-eye from Henrie. As PRIDEhas previously reported, Benson started up an OnlyFans a couple years back, and has been open about posting his explicit content on the internet.

On the one hand, Henrie's surprise does make sense, if only because it seems unlikely that Disney, with a longstanding reputation of wanting their young stars to maintain squeaky clean public images, would rope Benson back in for a kids' show revival. But his remark still came across as shady and unnecessary to a lot of people.

And one of those people was Benson himself, who responded to a viral tweet highlighting the moment by saying, "David Henrie can suck my dick. I'll pay him more than they paid me for Wizards I promise you that."

Apparently Benson's response was enough to prompt a block from Henrie on X (fka Twitter), which he went on to mock via Instagram.

"We pretended to be best friends for years," he wrote. "How could you do this to me??"

Well, it seems pretty safe to say Benson won't be returning to Waverly Place any time soon. It's a bummer things went down like this, even if we all know there's only one right answer to Buzzfeed's initial question anyway.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
TVEntertainmentCelebrities
dan bensondavid henriewizards of waverly
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio