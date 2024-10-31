Dan Benson fires back after former 'Wizards' costar David Henrie shades him over OnlyFans

Press surrounding the Wizards of Waverly Place revival is off to a rocky start thanks to an awkward back-and-forth between David Henrie and his former on-screen BFF.

"'Choose a recurring character who should guest star on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,'" Henrie read during a quiz segment of a recent interview with Buzzfeed.

There was a notable silence in the room before he looked up at the interview and added, "I can't believe you guys put one of these people on here."

The options provided included fan favorites, and made sense within the context of the show — Juliet van Heusen, Mason Greyback, Zeke Beakerman, Stevie Nichols, Gigi Hollingsworth, or Hugh Normous.

But it was Zeke — portrayed by Dan Benson over the course of the series — whose inclusion was getting the side-eye from Henrie. As PRIDEhas previously reported, Benson started up an OnlyFans a couple years back, and has been open about posting his explicit content on the internet.

On the one hand, Henrie's surprise does make sense, if only because it seems unlikely that Disney, with a longstanding reputation of wanting their young stars to maintain squeaky clean public images, would rope Benson back in for a kids' show revival. But his remark still came across as shady and unnecessary to a lot of people. And one of those people was Benson himself, who responded to a viral tweet highlighting the moment by saying, "David Henrie can suck my dick. I'll pay him more than they paid me for Wizards I promise you that."

Apparently Benson's response was enough to prompt a block from Henrie on X (fka Twitter), which he went on to mock via Instagram. "We pretended to be best friends for years," he wrote. "How could you do this to me??"