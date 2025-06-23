Meet Kory Burns — the sexy Miami singer comes out as bisexual (exclusive)

Kory Burns is doing more than heating up the summer... he’s finally stepping into his truth.

The handsome singer just dropped his sultry, genre-blending new single “All Night Long" and the Miami-born R&B singer is making a bold musical and personal statement.

Just in time for Pride Month, Burns is publicly coming out as bisexual for the first time, marking a major milestone in his life and career.

"I’m just really bored with everything I hear in music today. So I figured it was time to shake things up in my own way. I decided to be as authentic as I could be, and this was the song that came to me," Burns tells PRIDE.

"All Night Long" is the perfect Pride anthem as it celebrates sexual freedom and fluidity.

The track switches between male and female pronouns, which serves as an intentional nod to bisexuality that’s both empowering and inclusive.

"I was at the gym, heard a song that kept saying ‘girl this, girl that,’ and thought it would be so much more fun if it flipped. That’s how this song came to be."

Burns' coming out also marks a creative shift in his personal life — in which the singer has faced several painful challenges, including two car accidents, surgeries, the loss of his dog and grandmother, and the collapse of a planned EP.

"My grandma told me before she passed, ‘Don’t let anybody’s opinions sway you.' She always supported me, even though we didn’t talk about my sexuality directly. She said a mother always knows. That stuck with me."

While Burns says he never felt shame, he was cautious about being open earlier in his career.

"People made slick comments my whole life. This stuff wasn’t as accepted a few years ago, and some artists’ careers suffered. That frightened me. But now? Singing a song about my bisexuality is what’s taking me to the next level."

Burns was discovered by the late soul legend Betty Wright, who mentored him and always encouraged honesty.

"She had her inklings!" "She was big on no censorship. She’d definitely be proud."

With a dance remix recently released and possible tour dates in the works, Burns is only getting started. As he boldly embraces his next chapter as an openly bisexual man, the star has an important message to anyone questioning their own identity.

"Take your time. Be honest with yourself. The right people will love you no matter what. If no one else, know I’m on your side."

"All Night Long” is available on all major platforms, and fans can follow Kory Burns on Instagram here.