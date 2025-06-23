Azzi Fudd & Paige Bueckers' romance seemingly confirmed with a subtle detail in a mirror selfie

After years of dating rumors flying around, UConn basketball star Azzi Fudd may have just confirmed that she and Paige Bueckers are an item.
On Saturday, Fudd posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories that had sapphics across the internet cheering because it seemed to make her rumored relationship with Bueckers official.
Fudd took a photo while getting her hair done by hairstylist Haley Logan, and while seeing her in just a robe would normally be what caught people’s eyes, instead, it was Fudd’s phone case that sent tongues wagging.
While posing with her hairstylist and tagging Logan, calling her “The absolute best," Fudd cleverly showed off her cell phone case that reads, “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.”
Footage still via Instagram @azzi35
She knew what she was doing.
Predictably, this sent lesbians on TikTok and X into a tailspin, thinking that Fudd had found a cute way to hard-launch their relationship.
While there have been rumors swirling that these besties are actually a queer couple, Fudd and Bueckers have not officially confirmed that they dating and neither has publicly come out.
This isn’t the first time Fudd has flirted with announcing she and Bueckers are dating. In May, she posted a TikTok video with Bueckers that she captioned, ”Princess treatment every time I'm with her” which quickly went viral.