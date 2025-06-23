Azzi Fudd & Paige Bueckers' romance seemingly confirmed with a subtle detail in a mirror selfie

"Would I still be loved if I shared who I am right now?" she wrote . "Both an open wound and an act of liberation, it marks the start of a new chapter in a longer story. One I am still learning how to tell."

It didn't take long for fans to start speculating on what, exactly, Fletcher meant by this. By Thursday, she had dropped a new song that confirmed their suspicions.

"And I know it's not what you wanted to hear / And it wasn't on your bingo card this year / Well it wasn't on mine / I fell in love / And it wasn't with who I thought it would be / And I'm scared to think of what you'll think of me / His lips were soft / I had no choice, I kissed a boy," she sings in the chorus of "Boy."

See on Instagram To clear up any misconceptions, Fletcher has always publicly identified as queer, not as a lesbian. There's no actual shift to her identity (although it would be fine if there was!), but up until a few lines on her previous album, In Search of the Antidote, her music had centered around her relationships with and interest in women. As soon as "Boy" dropped, Fletcher's Instagram became a war zone between those who saw her romantic pursuit of a man as a betrayal and those frustrated by the biphobia being expressed in the comments. "there's nothing brave about revealing your straight relationships i hope yall know that," one person wrote. "its giving corny is what this is." "This comment section is not it," another argued. "queer women can still date men." It's obvious from the lyrics and the post leading up to the drop that Fletcher herself saw the divide coming. "There will be people that feel disappointed and feel confused and have questions," she told Rolling Stone . "Girl, I had questions and I was confused too. It shocked me just as much as anybody else." The details of how this played out deepened the debate — dropping the song during Pride Month and deleting her previous social media posts both contributed to the heated conversations among fans.

"Fletcher releasing this song during pride month is wild. You couldn't drop this LAST WEEK? I am not upset at the lyrical content, I actually like the song, and am fully aware she is bi. I'm upset that she built her career around wlw and this month was chosen for the announcement."

"It's really sad to me that Fletcher knew she'd get hate from her own community for exploring her own identity."

"yes it did because bi and pan people still exist and are still valid during pride month."

@jessicamasson/Instagram "Kissing a boy fair Deleting everything to do with kissing girls not fair. But all love."

"like i’m really not mad about fletcher finding love with a man or whatever like good for her But i do hate that it’s coming on the heels of jojo siwa Also renouncing lesbianism to be with a guy, just feels like an unfortunately regressive moment"

"fletcher may not see your comments, but your bisexual friends will. please remember that before you start spewing hate about bisexuals during pride month. thank you."