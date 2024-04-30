Jinkx Monsoon’s ‘Doctor Who’ character is NOT who you think they are

Doctor Who is gearing up for its best, buzziest, and queerest season ever, so can you blame us if we're going into a little conspiracy theory crazy about the show? Especially when it comes to Jinkx Monsoon’ s incredibly camp new villain The Maestro ?

Well here’s the thing, speculate all we like but showrunner Russell T Davies says the leading theories about who this character is *cough* a new iteration of the master *cough* are way off.

No, it’s nothing to do with the Master as Davies told RadioTimes.com on the London premiere red carpet. “No, it's a completely different pantheon of gods that we’ve introduced,” he explained, though he admits that the names could lead to some confusion for fans before they see the show. “I did think when we named them Maestro that there was a chance that they might overlap — it causes a bit of speculation.”

See on Instagram However, Davies is ready to move forward with this new era of the beloved, hit sci-fi series. “The Master is kind of paused at the moment, there’s been a lot of The Master recently so it’s time to start again and have a fresh start to the show.” So what do we know? Well, we know that the Maestro is the god of music and that they are “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.” Considering that Jinkx is our current reigning Queen of all Queens and the only Drag Race star to win two crowns. That’s power! Maestro? Master? Monsoon? Whatever you call her, when Jinkx is on our TVs and serving pure camp we are seated, guaranteed.