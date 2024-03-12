Scroll To Top
Watch the first 10 minutes of For the Love of DILFs episode 8 now (EXCLUSIVE)

Watch the first 10 minutes of 'For the Love of DILFs' episode 8 now (EXCLUSIVE)

Quis and Jimmy; Nigel and Rico; Kane and Hazel
Courtesy of OUTtv

Everybody’s talking about Nigel and Rico, plus a special guest judge enters the mansion to help narrow down the top three couples...

rachiepants

This week’s episode of For the Love of DILFs will decide which three couples are heading into the finale, so the tension is HIGH. Well, not for one couple.

Romance (and post-coital musk) are in the air for last week’s challenge winners Nigel and Rico whose steamy performance in the long-distance romance challenge scored them a solo night in a private suite. A night of romance with his cub has left Nigel feeling peaceful but also ready to play the game like never before.

Nigel and Rico in bed

Courtesy of OUTtv

Outside their love bubble, the rest of the remaining couples gather to discuss first last night's no-so-shocking elimination of Barry and Markus. Derrick is especially pleased to have gotten vengeance for his brother Daniel’s shock elimination the week prior.

Then the conversation turns to the dynamic between Nigel and Rico, last week Jimmy confronted the Daddy about what he saw as a potentially toxic dynamic between the couple, and he’s standing by his statement.

All this however is interrupted by today’s challenge. First up the couples pair up for a sexy photoshoot with Bob of Scotland, followed by a First Impressions interview conducted by, well, you’ll see that tests the couples on thier chemistry, compatibility, and if they have what it takes to go the distance as a couple — the winning prize a helicopter ride, oh and a guaranteed spot in the final three!

New to For The Love of DILFs? We’ve got you covered, boo. The series pairs up two different groups of gay men (older, sexy Daddies and sweet, Himbos) to see if they can forge a real, cross-generational love connection. Helping them along is the always iconic, bisexual goddess Stormy Daniels who serves as host and house mother. For one lucky couple, not only will they find love, but if they’re voted to be “most likely to succeed” they’ll also take home a cash prize of $10,000 as an investment in their future relationship.

For The Love of DILFs is streaming on OUTtv. Watch the first 10 minutes of episode eight now.

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can't live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

