Watch the first 10 minutes of 'For the Love of DILFs' episode 7 now (EXCLUSIVE)

So you wanted a twist, eh?

OK maybe last week's shocking elimination of Daniel (aka half of The Hart Twinz) and Ed was too much of a twist. But if you thought you were gagged when these two left, just imagine how the cast felt.

Oh wait, you don't have to because PRIDE has a sneak peek at the first 10 minutes of episode seven of For the Love of DILFS which begins with the cast processing everything that went down the following evening.

We open on Kane and Hazel getting some quality time in the pool. After last night they are feeling especially vulnerable, seeing that their connection is not quite where they want it to be — and the whole house knows. Their only hope is to win the next challenge and stay off of the chopping block.

Courtesy of OUTtv Proving just because you're paranoid, don't mean they’re not after you, we cut to Jimmy, Quis, Anthony, and Derrick who are also processing their feelings and future plans — while some of them are out for blood (metaphorically speaking Mary, this isn’t that kind of show) against Markus and Barry for sending Daniel and Ed packing, Kane and Hazel are far from safe, because theirr lack of love connection is showing. Speaking of love connections, Jimmy is also side-eyeing Nigel and Rico who despite having a passionate connection have had way too many ups-and-downs, in his opinion.

Courtesy of OUTtv But all the strategy has to be put aside when Stormy gathers the couples for a steamy challenge involving some long distance romance and phone sex. Things immediately get... well ... kinda weird. Jimmy and Quis talk twerking and, um, chicken parm. We’re screaming. Seriously, could this show be more fun? No. The answer is no.

Courtesy of OUTtv New to For The Love of DILFs? We’ve got you covered, boo. The series pairs up two different groups of gay men (older, sexy Daddies and sweet, hunky Himbos) to see if they can forge a real, cross-generational love connection. Helping them along is the always iconic, bisexual goddess Stormy Daniels who serves as host and house mother. For one lucky couple, not only will they find love, but if they’re voted to be “most likely to succeed” they’ll also take home a cash prize of $10,000 as an investment in their future relationship.