Interviews

'Drag Race' star Genie opens up on a spicy bar experience in Thailand that'll leave you INTRIGUED

The entertainer is dishing on all of the must-see places to visit when traveling to the gorgeous country.

rickycornish

We're wishing for Genie!

The lovable queen has come a long way since competing on the second season of the Drag Race Thailand.

As the show gears up for its highly anticipated return, Genie is offering her top tips and tricks to anyone hoping to visit the gorgeous country of Thailand.

"House of Heals is a fun time. Their shows are incredible! All of the Drag Race Thailand queens are there, plus other Thailand girls. The drag there is incredible," Genie tells PRIDE.

Aside from top tier drag, the food in Thailand is off the charts and Genie has the perfect dish to recommend.

"Of course there's good food there! Kra Pao Gai, which is like the stir fry mince chicken, or the mince chicken in a spicy salad... it's so good!"

Speaking of "snacks," Genie has also checked out some of the adult venues around Thailand and hopes other sex-positive people get to experience it as well.

"There's some adult shows that you can enjoy! I think it's fun, beautiful, and exciting. You might see more folks from the range of our community performing, which is amazing. Not to be too vulgar about it, but there are a lot of erections. Go enjoy it!"

Genie has certainly had her fun while traveling the world and she has plenty of stories to tell. The queen has recently dabbled into stand-up comedy and is manifesting an appearance on a future season of the new World of Wonder show House of Laughs.

"I want to be on that second season! That's a huge thing. I want to be a part of it. I'm putting it out there."

Fans can keep up with Genie by following her on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

