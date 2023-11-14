Scroll To Top
Pangina Heals Is Back! The Iconic Judge Returns To Drag Race Thailand For Season 3

Courtesy of World of wonder

Plus, watch the season two teaser of her show Tongue Thai’d.

rachiepants

It’s Pangina Heals’ world and we’re just lucky to be living in it.

The iconic judge and Drag Race UK vs. the Worldalum is making her triumphant return to behind the judges’ table for season three of Drag Race Thailand.

For fans of the series, the time between seasons felt like forever, but World of Wonder says Drag Race Thailand will return in 2024 to search for the next Thai drag superstar after crowning its last winner back in 2019.

“I am stepping back as a JUDGE into the Drag Race Thailand universe after 4 years!!! It’s been way too long!” said Pangina in a press release.

“Since her turn as a co-host of Drag Race Thailand, Pangina has gone around the world collecting appearances on Drag Race the way Thanos collected Infinity Stones, wowing audiences and cementing her reputation as a global superstar,” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome her back as the host of the much-anticipated and long-awaited Drag Race Thailand Season.”

But that’s not all: Pangina stans are also being treated to another course of Tongue Thai’d, the queen’s Wow Presents Plus series that sees the Pangina sitting down at one of LA’s most authentic Thai restaurants for intimate conversation over notoriously spicy Thai cuisine.

“I’m just gagging in anticipation for the incredible queens we’re about to meet. I also can’t wait for fans to see the second season of Tongue Thai’d with Xtra Special guests who would have to survive the extra spicy gauntlet this season!” said Pangina.

At the beginning of the meal, the guests can start things out at their preferred spice level. However, as the conversation continues the questions heat up and so does their meal. Season two sees a new group of fabulous guests including Lady Camden, Raja, Blu Hydrangea, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall, Sasha Colby, Jared Goldstein, and Laganja Estranja. Can’t wait to see what happens? Good news, because the teasers for the highly anticipated sophomore season have dropped today too.

Tongue Thai’d returns in 2024. Watch the season two teaser below.

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

