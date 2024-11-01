Scroll To Top
Interviews

Paulie Calafiore is ready to enter his submissive era & dishes on if he's ready to bottom

Welcome to this bisexual king's experimental era.

rickycornish

Paulie Calafiore is thriving in his experimental era.

Since coming out last year, The Challenge and Big Brother alum is living his best life by opening up on his spicy kinks and posting plenty of sexy photos to show off his confidence in his sexuality.

Now, he's taking things up a notch and dishing on the hottest new toys he's using in the bedroom, which his own partners can't even comment on.

"People have to sign NDAs when they come into my room. There have been things that I've started to use in the bedroom that are a little more fun [like] some plugs while being inside somebody. The gags, the dildos, the vibrators... they're all fun," Calafiore tells PRIDE.


Calafiore has been outspoken on being a dom top throughout his life, but the star seems to be opening his mind to more submissive sexual encounters.

"I'm a big proponent of toys. I feel like every hole should be filled at all times on both people. Baby steps... everything is very small."

Since the reality star is getting more comfortable inserting objects into his own body, could a person eventually fill that role (or hole) in the future?

"It has not happened yet, but I'm open to it. It really depends on the right person. I'm actually a huge romantic and throughout parts of my life, I switched off that side of me, but I am a romantic person."

Fans can keep up with Paulie Calafiore's spicy content by following him on Instagram. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of page.

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

