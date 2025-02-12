Search form

What is your most unpopular gay opinion & why?

lesbians telling secrets and looking shocked
Do you have a secret (or not so secret) controversial opinion you’re dying to get off your chest? Well pull up to PRIDE and whisper it in our ear, we’re listening.

rachiepants

Queer folks are not a monolith. And neither are our opinions. While there are certainly cultural moments that seemingly manage a hostile takeover over our discourse, for example anytime Jonathan Bailey speaks, or that time K-Stew rocked a jockstrap on the cover of Rolling Stone.

But for every major moment in queer culture, there's a minority of proud haters—folks who just, hard disagree with the majority opinion.

All of us have had that moment, where we feel like all our fellow queers are on crazy pills, only to discover your feelings on the subject are highly unpopular and to say them aloud would cause records to skip, necks to snap, and gasps to, well, be gasped.

Today we are offering you a safe space to finally get those controversial opinions off your chest once and for all.

Maybe you truly believe that Drag Race was only good when Merle was still a judge or hookup apps are ruining queer culture. Maybe in your heart of hearts, you think George Santos was sort of hot and honestly Wicked actually kinda sucked and speaking of Kristen Stewart, her character did choose the right partner in Happiest Season.

Or maybe your secret unpopular gay opinion is something even more serious. We’re not here to judge, but we are here to listen.

We want to hear your most unpopular and controversial gay opinions! Click here to fill out this form and unburden yourself, vent, and say it all! Don’t hold back, because we are publishing the best answers. So, get into it!

The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

Latest Stories

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

