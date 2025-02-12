What is your most unpopular gay opinion & why?

Queer folks are not a monolith. And neither are our opinions. While there are certainly cultural moments that seemingly manage a hostile takeover over our discourse, for example anytime Jonathan Bailey speaks, or that time K-Stew rocked a jockstrap on the cover of Rolling Stone.

But for every major moment in queer culture, there's a minority of proud haters—folks who just, hard disagree with the majority opinion.

All of us have had that moment, where we feel like all our fellow queers are on crazy pills, only to discover your feelings on the subject are highly unpopular and to say them aloud would cause records to skip, necks to snap, and gasps to, well, be gasped.

Today we are offering you a safe space to finally get those controversial opinions off your chest once and for all.

Maybe you truly believe that Drag Race was only good when Merle was still a judge or hookup apps are ruining queer culture. Maybe in your heart of hearts, you think George Santos was sort of hot and honestly Wicked actually kinda sucked and speaking of Kristen Stewart, her character did choose the right partner in Happiest Season.

Or maybe your secret unpopular gay opinion is something even more serious. We’re not here to judge, but we are here to listen.