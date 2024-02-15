Scroll To Top
Kristen Stewart's Rolling Stone cover has lesbians thirsty & conservatives BIG MAD

Kristen Stewart's 'Rolling Stone' cover has lesbians thirsty & conservatives BIG MAD

Kristen Stewart is Rolling Stone's newest cover model
The photos aren't for you — straights need not apply!

Kristen Stewart graced the cover of this month’s Rolling Stone magazine, sporting a mullet and wearing a leather vest with nothing underneath and a jock strap. Lesbians everywhere went nuts for the powerful image, but conservatives got their panties in a bunch about it — you can always count on Republicans to ruin the party.

Not only is the Oscar-nominated actress wearing androgynous or traditionally masculine clothing, but right-wingers are also furious about the way she talked about gender and sexuality in the accompanying feature story.

Stewart told the magazine that she wanted to send a clear message to readers: “hyper-sexualized, left of andro, and flipping the gender script.”

“If I got through the entire Twilight series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the sex symbols,” she explained. “Now, I want to do the gayest f*cking thing you’ve ever seen in your life. If I could grow a little mustache, if I could grow a fucking happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would. Guys — I’m sorry — but their f*cking pubes are shoved in my face constantly, and I’m like, ‘Ummmm, bring it in.’”

And, of course, conservatives are predictably incensed. They are invoking their favorite word, “woke,” claiming that the cover and feature are pushing an agenda, while others are being queerphobic and transphobic, calling out Stewart for being unattractive — hint: her look isn’t for you.

“Kristen Stewart is not okay,” someone wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Rolling Stone is salty that ‘conservatives’ (or really just normal, intelligent people in general who can think for themselves instead of depending on others to do it for them) are noticing how fake news tabloids like theirs are pushing a depressing, self-harming woke agenda that’s dangerous to young people and especially to women.”

Anti-trans advocate and British influencer Oli London also piped in with a terrible perspective — which, sadly, is his norm.

“Rolling Stone turns Kristen Stewart into a MAN to push gender ideology on its readers,” he posted.

Luckily the queer community showed up on X in droves to thirst over Stewart’s hot and unapologetically queer photoshoot and call out the conservatives for spewing hate.

“i need straight men to understand that not everything is for them,” one person posted. “kristen stewart on the cover of Rolling Stone? not trying to be attractive to straight men. not everything has to appeal to your gaze, not everything is for you!”

Another person wrote, “Kristen Stewart on Rolling Stone making all the queers horny and the worst straights furious....a beautiful combo.”

The Spencer actress also talked about why she’s excited to play her character in A24’s upcoming queer erotic thriller Love Lies Bleeding. “It was really fucking fun to be allowed to have the little, dykey sister be the main protagonist in a movie,” she said. “That’s never the main character in a movie. That’s never the one that you want to fuck. I mean, that’s the one some people do, but not the one that you are prescribed to want to fuck.”

She continued, “It is a really weird, kind of moving return to form in some way. Kind of like who you are when you’re 11 — physically, the clothes you choose to wear — before you’ve just been pummeled by male expectation.”

Love Lies Bleeding is coming to theaters on March 8.

Keep scrolling to see more reactions to Stewart’s Rolling Stone cover.

CelebritiesEntertainmentLGBTQ+MoviesFashion
anti-lgbtq+kristen stewartrolling stonetransphobiaconservative backlashmagazine coverrepublicansright wing hate
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

